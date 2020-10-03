NAQEZ challenges EFZ to ‘public debate’ on CSE

THE National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) says interactions with parents across the country have revealed that most of them appreciate the content and teaching of sexuality education in schools.

Executive director Aaron Chansa has challenged the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia to a public debate in order for the EFZ to clearly tell Zambians why it is against what he called “progressive education”.

Chansa said it was very sad that since EFZ started campaigning against Comprehensive Sexuality Education, it had failed to clearly tell the nation what was wrong with the current design of the sexuality education.

“Even on TV last week, [EFZ board chairperson] Bishop Paul Mususu from EFZ could not hold his thoughts against the framework of sexuality education. Our interactions with parents across the country have revealed that most parents in Zambia appreciate the content and teaching of sexuality education in schools. We wonder which people are complaining to EFZ,” he said. “Accusations by EFZ that most civil society organisations supporting CSE are funded by foreign entities with strange ideologies make very sad reading. Instead of raising substantive issues against CSE, we fail to understand why EFZ is indiscriminately casting such aspersions on civil society organisations. Speaking for NAQEZ, we are not funded by foreign organisations with socially and morally dangerous orientations. As an organisation, we cannot support ideas or education that would threaten our norms and values as a Christian nation.”

He said it was also shocking that instead of supporting or highlighting the ills in the current CSE scheme, EFZ was now calling for introduction of a family-centered sexuality education in schools.

“In our highly considered view, EFZ is trying to reinvent the wheel because the current Comprehensive Sexuality Education has all the ingredients of a family-focused body of knowledge. Now that EFZ has never raised any solid arguments against CSE, we strongly appeal to the Ministry of General Education to allow implementation of Comprehensive Sexuality Education to proceed as planned,” said Chansa.