SABOBO gets CHAN call up

JOSEPH Sabobo Banda’s prowess at the just ended second edition of the Under-15 ‘Vlatko Markovic’ Croatia Invitational Tournament held in Osijek has earned him a national team call up.

Chipolopolo boys’ coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has been left impressed by the young lad’s performance which saw him score three goals in two matches.

The goals were enough for the 14-year-old to grab the top scorer’s award, and his success on the pitch will be rewarded with a rare national team call up.

Banda will rub shoulders with local senior players who have stepped up preparations for the African Nations Championships (CHAN) set for January next year.

It is no surprise that Micho wants to have a national look at the boy after physically witnessing his performance in Croatia.