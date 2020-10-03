Teulings resumption elates taekwondo chief

TAEKWONDO Association of Zambia president Likando Nangonde, says the resumption of the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge at the OYDC Zambia will help athletes have physical development and prevent vices in communities.

The sport, which has more than 600 athletes taking part in five codes, resumed on September 10 after close to seven months without activities due to COVID-19.

Nangonde has thanked the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) Zambia for allowing athletes to start utilising the facility.

“Athletes will continue to maintain social distancing and wear face masks when not on the turf. During the seven months closure we have seen how our athletes have lost out but the resumption of the sports challenge will hinder them from vices that can be bad for their career,” said Nangonde.

Before the games commenced, young female athletes had an opportunity to be empowered with knowledge on girl related issues by Mutinta Masowe, a representative of an organisation called Power to Our Mothers Foundation Zambia, which seeks to empower young women with leadership, sexual reproductive health and rights skills.

Furthermore, athletes had a one-on-one talk with young leaders trained by OYDC to disseminate HIV prevention messages supported by PEPFAR.

After the games, coaches representing participating teams, received face masks on behalf of athletes.

The ceremony was witnessed by NOCZ secretary general Boniface Kambikambi, who was in the company of the OYDC Zambia chief executive officer Dr Fredrick Chitangala.

Kambikambi implored coaches to ensure athletes follow all health guidelines as they conducted different games to avoid contracting the COVID-19.