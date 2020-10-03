Zambia face Qatar in third place play off

TODAY, curtains come to close at the Zlatko Markovic Under-15 international tournament taking place in Croatia.

The Zambia Under-15 national football team clashes with Qatar for bronze at the second edition of the ‘Zlatko Markovic’ Croatia Invitational Tournament in Osijek.

Coach Chisi Mbewe’s boys missed out on playing the finals after they were narrowly defeated by Romania through a 2-1 score-line.

Romania, commonly known as Tricolorii, have gone through as Group B winners and will now face hosts Croatia in the finals at Gradski Vrt stadium.

To finish second place in Group A, Qatar beat Montenegro 2-0 while Croatia were 1-0 winners over Bulgaria to ensure that they finished the group on nine points without conceding a goal.

The junior Chipolopolo boys head into this match with hopes of ending the tournament on a high note by beating Qatar.

Joseph Sabobo Banda, who has so far scored Zambia’s only goals at the tournament, will be looking forward to adding more goals to his tally.

Sabobo has so far scored three goals in two games at the showpiece.

Mbewe admits that it is painful to miss out on the finals, but says his boys will go all out to secure a third-place finish and take-home bronze from the match that kicks off at 12:30 hours at NK Graficar stadium today.

“For now, we just have to stay focused. They say when you lose you learn something, and we have learnt something from this loss. And we are going into the next game with our heads high so that we finish on a better position,” said Mbewe.

In other games, Bulgaria and Bosnia & Herzegovina will fight for fifth place while Montenegro and North Macedonia will compete for the seventh position.