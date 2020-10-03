Zambians want finality to privatisation issue – Wina

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says aggrieved Zambians want finality to the privatisation issue and that there’s no wrong timing in constituting a commission of inquiry over the exercise.

She said Zambia today had street children “that we never had before, prior to privatisation”.

During the Vice-President’s Question Time yesterday, Livingstone UPND member of parliament Mathew Jere asked Wina whether it was wrong timing for President Edgar Lungu to constitute a commission of inquiry on the privatisation process of the 1990s.

“Indeed Mr Speaker, a few months from now, this country will be holding the general elections and this petition that was received by the President has been received with mixed feelings by the general public that some have considered it as a witch-hunt,” said Jere. “I would like to hear the comment from her Honour the Vice-President as to whether this is the right time or it is wrong timing for the President to constitute a Commission of Inquiry.”

In response, Vice-President Wina said there was no wrong timing over the matter, stressing that aggrieved Zambians want finality to the issue.

“When crimes are committed Mr Speaker, there is no timeframe as when certain action should be taken to address those issues. So the President will decide on when this Commission of Inquiry will be constituted. It is in his powers to put in place commissions of inquiry when certain things happen in the country,” Vice-President Wina said. “Mr Speaker, privatisation issue is such a very serious matter that it has changed the whole landscape of the economic life of this country. People have died in destitution out of depression. Now we have street children that we never had before, prior to privatisation simply because of the manner in which we did away with our thriving parastatals that employed a lot of Zambians and these Zambians lost out. Up to today, some have not been compensated, some have died, some are still languishing in poverty. So to say that timing is wrong, I do not believe that there’s any time that is given to undertake these commissions of inquiry. In any case, this issue has been lingering. It’s been in the air since 1991, 1994 up to today. That means that people are still aggrieved and want to find a final solution to this issue.”

Earlier, Chikankata UPND member of parliament Chrispin Mwiinga noted that on Thursday the petitioners were given state security as they marched to State House.

“And on top of that we saw the President anxiously waiting to receive that petition,” said Mwiinga. “Mr Speaker, as the opposition, we are equally ready to demonstrate. Our demonstration will be to give solidarity to our president Mr Hakainde Hichilema. What I want to find out from her Honour the Vice-President is, can we equally be given the same security that was offered to those who were protesting yesterday, as opposition?”

But Vice-President Wina said Hichilema was not the only one who was involved in the privatisation exercise.

“Mr Speaker, those that watched that clip of marchers that went to State House and listened to their petitions, I do not remember them ever mentioning name for an individual. What was presented to His Excellency the President was a petition, a plea, to institute a commission of inquiry to look into the issue of privatisation of government institutions that happened in the 1990s and early 2020s,” Vice-President Wina said. “Mr Speaker, I do not remember hearing the name of Mr Hakainde being mentioned in that petition. And the privatisation exercise Mr Speaker was undertaken by various institutions including individuals and because they were so many, I cannot see why we should single out one person according to the member of parliament who is seeking support for that individual. He was not the only one who was involved in the privatisation exercise.”

Meanwhile, Roan NDC member of parliament Joseph Chishala said the PF lost the seat because residents especially former RAMCOZ employees feel neglected by the government.

“Her Honour the Vice-President, when is the PF government going to ensure that these poor former RAMCOZ employees are paid their dues?” asked Chishala.

In response, Vice-President Wina said the issue of RAMCOZ employees and their suffering today was part of the privatisation exercise.

“This is what we have been saying, that the institutions or companies that were given the mandate to advise government on the privatization process, and actually participating in the privatization, should have taken the interests of Zambians at heart,” said Vice-President Wina. “Because what has happened is that some of the companies we mismanaged in the manner they were privatized. Some of the workers have lost out. RAMCOZ workers are some of these workers that have suffered at the hands of privatization and the sooner we know more about what actually transpired, perhaps some remedies will be found to support or help people such as RAMCOZ employees. Mr Speaker, this is an issue that is so intricate and we will hear more I suppose when the commission of inquiry has been established.”

On Thursday, President Lungu said it was only a matter of time before he sets up a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process.

Receiving a ‘citizens’ petition on setting up a Commission of Inquiry into the privatisation programme – submitted by a ‘consortium of 10 civil society organisations’ led by YALI president Andrew Ntewewe, President Lungu said he would soon direct legal and other experts to draft terms of reference for the Inquiry.

Ntewewe told President Lungu that over 40,000 citizens across the country had signed the petition and wanted an inquiry.

He said among the organisations that marched from the Embassy Park to present the petition to State House were student union representatives from the University of Zambia, Copperbelt University, NIPA and Evelyn Hone College.

President Lungu thanked the group for following up a “matter of grave national interest” saying that is the kind of patriotism he wanted to see in the country’s young people.

He said the will of the people should always reign supreme.

“Section 2 of the inquiries Act allows me to set up a commission of inquiry and I’m not obliged to consult anybody,” said President Lungu. “We have to put this matter to rest and all and those who were in it and were found wanting will have to answer to the people and the law. Whether the people were sleeping or not does not matter, what is important is justice. So I can assure you that it’s a matter of time, the commission will be instituted.”

Recently, FDD president Edith Nawakwi accused Hichilema of impropriety during the privatisation programme.

Following those allegations, information minister Dora Siliya said the government had received with great indignation reports that former chairman for the Zambia Privatisation Agency negotiating team, Hichilema, was one of the key perpetrators of extensive abuse of the privatization process.

“Hon. Nawakwi, through her various media engagements, has categorically stated that Mr Hichilema failed to declare interest while presiding on the sale of public assets in which he had personal interest,” Siliya said.

She said the government was, studying the matter and was following closely the reaction by the citizens “who are the true owners of the property in question” and that the nation would be informed of the steps that it would take should it become necessary to act on behalf of the citizens.