Don’t lose hope, Mwikisa tells Zambians

SOCIALIST Party second vice-president Chris Mwikisa says Zambians should not lose hope but use their voting power in next year’s elections come.

Speaking during 5 FM’s Burning Issue programme on Friday, Dr Mwikisa said the recently unveiled 2021 national budget would not prosper the country as debt had reached distressing levels.

He said what the country needed was a change of leadership as the current one was unable to put the interests of the public first.

“Our economy has been going down for some time now. If you look at our inflation rate, the same products we used to buy at five kwacha, now you need a K20 to buy them. We have borrowed so much that it’s not sustainable, we are not able to meet our requirements as a country,” he said. “Having debt is not a problem when you are able to pay, the problem is when you fail to pay back. We are at a point where all our income is unable to pay our debt. We have to borrow to pay our civil servants and pay debt.”

Dr Mwikisa, an economist and former economics lecturer at the University of Zambia, said money borrowed was not being utilised for intended purposes.

“The lack of transparency in the construction sector for instance, people get contracts when they don’t even have a shovel to do that job. We have a declining economic growth as it is now. We are under debt stress. And not many institutions would want to give Zambia more loans because we are unable to pay back,” he explained further.

“The budget has the least of our expectations.… It is not sustainable and it is not going to sustain the economy. The figures are in the budget. A lot of our ministries will not be able to carry out their mandate. Restructuring the debt is not the solution. You simply have to sit down and cut your suit according to the size of your cloth, reduce certain expenditure. Restructuring only postpones to a later date.”

Asked how his party would deal with the debt issue, Dr Mwikisa said: “The debt has to be paid. If the Socialist Party is elected, we shall pay back the loans. It’s not about not having money but about what we are doing with the money we are borrowing and reduce some personal emoluments for some institutions which are not producing as much,” Dr Mwikisa said. “It’s not about the resources that the country has, it’s that the country is poorly managed. There is no proper accountability and leadership.”

On corruption, he observed that the fight was far from being won.

“We are doing terribly; we are not doing enough. Our President said publicly that we are not doing so well. We have seen some people accused and go out freely. We have seen people building 48 houses and we don’t know who. We are doing very badly in the fight against corruption,” he said.

“We are going to strengthen the systems and institutions to fight corruption, we will let them operate freely. We already have laws in place and people should be able to operate without interference in the socialist government, those are the rules.”

In his message of hope, Dr Mwikisa advised people to turn out in numbers to vote next year.

“Don’t lose hope, that is what an inherent corrupt system wants you to do. Next year, get your voters card and NRC, go and vote, take the country to the direction you want it to go. You have the power and responsibility to do that. You know them and you know what to do,” said Dr Mwikisa.