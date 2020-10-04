Illegal Mumbwa gold diggers assault mine owner, 2 workers

MORE than 20 illegal miners assault Cupriferous Resources Ltd operation manager Kelvin Vlahakis and two others at the company’s mining yard in Mumbwa district.

This happened when Vlahakis with three other Cupriferous Resources Ltd employees went to their company’s yard to check on the illegal mining activities that had been going on in the area.

A group of illegal miners with their leader, only identified as Gerald, armed with sticks and stones, descended on them, damaging the vehicle they were in.

In an interview, Vlahakis said Gerald was heard talking to Mumbwa police officials on phone, asking if they were aware of Cupriferous Resources Ltd management’s presence at the site.

He explained that after the conversation, Gerald ordered his friends to stone them to death or burn them alive in the bush while others were blocking the road with rocks and sticks.

“We came to confirm based on the report that we had receive that the people from the Luiri Gold Company had encroached on our mining rights in Matala. To our surprise, we found that these people have taken over our place. They beat up our security guys who were manning the place. They have actually started illegal mining at our place,” Vlahakis said.

“While we were inquiring on who was their leader, they surrounded us and blocked our way out while armed with stones and sticks. And then they started throwing stones at us and in the process they damaged our vehicle and assaulted the people I was standing with.”

Vlahakis said the attack happened when the Ministry of Mine officials were in the area to verify illegal gold mining activities by a group managed by a man identified as Allan Mwaanza.

When asked on whether police were aware on the activities in the area, Vlahakis confirmed saying illegality had been reported but wondered why they were getting little help from the police.

“It’s a mandate for every mine owner to protect his area and we are putting up measures to protect our mine. So we will do all the necessary requirements to meet up the mandate.”

But according to sources in the area, the illegal mining activities were being perpetrated with the help of Mumbwa police officers who have allegedly been put on allowances by the illegal gold miners in the aera.

The source said illegal miners have continued because the police were playing double standards.

He said the mined gold was then supplied to the foreign national who had camped in the area.

“Police officers are not doing a good job here. They have been put on allowances for them to benefit on the proceeds from the illegal mining. They are working with Allan Mwaanza. Chinese are the main buyers here,” said the source.