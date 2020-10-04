Requirements for investors, tourists, visitors under treatment with medicines containing controlled substances travelling to Zambia

Fyakubantu Bongobongo grew up in Kamitondo township of Kitwe, Zambia. His parents were powerful business persons who were specialised in selling fritters at Buchi market. Their fritters were the best in town and popular among school going pupils especially Kitwe Boys` secondary school pupils. It was out of this business that Mr and Mrs Bongobongo managed to educate their five children to university.

While at university and at age 20, in the first year, Fyakubantu fell deeply in love with a Dimbo Haakunona, a second-year student studying law. The two decided to move in one room contrary to university rules. Fyakubantu later promised Dimbo marriage after completing university. The two love birds were the talk of the community because their love was a public affair. Each time they were seen mingling in public they would be holding hands. Unfortunately, on completing university, their love affair ended.

For Fyakubantu, after leaving university, he won a scholarship to pursue a masters degree programme in Europe. While there, Fyakubantu, fell in love with Sandy White and fortunately, it has been Sandy`s desire to visit Zambia and have a magnificent experience of seeing one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the mighty Victoria falls situated in Livingstone town of southern province of Zambia, which she only read about on internet and tourism books and falling in love with a Zambian man was that opportunity. The two agreed that once Fyakubantu completed his master’s programme, they would visit Zambia.

Upon Fyakubantu completing his masters, the two set out for Zambia. Sadly, at the age of 25, Sandy had undergone brain surgery to remove a tumor. The surgery had left her with a chronic headache. Doctors prescribed morphine tablets to relieve her pain and she soon realised she could not leave for a day without it.

On arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, an inspector by the name of Mr. Nshangasha from the Drug Authority that regulates medicines and other pharmaceutical products on screening passengers found Sandy with morphine. When asked by Mr. Nshangasha to produce a prescription from the doctor for the medication, Sandy told the inspector that she was not aware that she needed to carry her prescription when coming to Zambia. Mr. Nshangasha being an uncompromising inspector, informed Sandy that her medicines would be seized. A plea by the boyfriend to reason with the inspector so that Sandy could be allowed to have her medicine fell on deaf ears. Eventually, the medicines were seized.

Morphine is usually used to treat chronic pains. It has potential to be highly addictive because of its pleasurable effects.

The sad reality that befell Sandy can happen to anyone. Morphine, like any other controlled medicine, falls under a list of controlled drugs (narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) and is regulated internationally and locally. The reason why the narcotic and psychotropic substances are regulated is that they are liable to abuse and objects of illicit traffic. In this regard, the International Narcotic Control Body (INCB), a United Nations body responsible for the monitoring of the implementation of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs and 19 the 1971 Convention and Psychotropic Substances to which Zambia is State Party, always encourages international travellers who carry preparations containing narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances for personal medical use only to be aware of the potential regulations related to controlled drugs and substances before travelling to countries of their destination. INCB also encourages national competent drug authorities to make known requirements related to controlled substances in their respective countries.

For those intending to travel to Zambia and on medical treatment of controlled substances, there appears to be two options are available for them. The first option is for the traveller to be in possession of valid a prescription from a licensed medical doctor, which prescription must be in English and a certificate of authorisation from the country of departing (drug Authority). If coming from a country where the controlled substance or drug are not regulated, a prescription from a licensed medical doctor would suffice.

The second option is for the travellers either in person or through a representative to apply for a permit from the Zambian Drug Authority. The application must be accompanied by a prescription from a medical doctor from the country where the traveller is coming from or any other medical documentation to support the application. To avoid inconvenience, the permit must be applied for before arriving in Zambia. This second option is provided for in the Dangerous Drugs Act, Chapter 95 of the laws of Zambia.

In either of the options above, it is advisable that the supply should not be for more than one month.

So, if you are a tourist, investor or visitor intending to come to Zambia for whatever purpose (tourism or explore investment opportunities, business or visit) and on medical treatment of preparations containing narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, remember to meet the above requirements.

Article authored by:

Brian Muwanei Kabika has interest in Medicines and Allied Substances Regulation and was co-founder of Public Health Partnership Forum.

For any comments send them to: muwanei.kabika@gmail.com