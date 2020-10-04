Suspension of classroom church meetings final, Wina tells pastors

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the suspension of Church gatherings in schools is final.

Vice-President Wina said Churches needed to apply to councils for land to construct their own buildings.

She said that allowing churches to continue congregating in schools would be risky and costly for the government.

This follows the Kitwe District Pastors Fellowship appeal to government to lift the suspension and allow them to continue congregating in school classrooms.

But Vice-President Wina told the Pastors Fellowship that the decision was final.

“Allowing Churches to again start congregating in our schools will be costly because it will require a lot of chemicals for the schools to be sprayed on a daily basis,” Vice-President Wina said.

She maintained that schools had strict health guidelines to observed.

Earlier, Kitwe District Pastors Fellowship chairperson Raddy Lewila said the suspension of Church meetings in schools would negatively impact communities.

Bishop Lewila said that the Church was not a danger to health and appealed to government to consider lifting the suspension on the stated grounds.

Meanwhile, the Kitwe Pastors Fellowship urged the government to withdraw the introduction of comprehensive sexual education in schools.

Bishop Lewila said there was need to allow stakeholders to scrutinise what would be involved in the comprehensive sexual education.

He said this in Kitwe on Friday evening when the pastors fellowship hosted Vice-President Wina.

Bishop Lewila said the church was in full support of the three pillars that were created by government which are, the declaration of the National Day of Prayer and Fasting, the construction of the National House of Prayer and the creation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance.

” This kind of education will only promote moral decay in our communities. Let the matter be withdrawn so that we can go back to the drawing board and scrutinise further,” said Bishop Lewila.