We are economically in very deep trouble. And there should be no pretence or posturing.
The 2021 Budget is nothing but bullshit. They had no other option but to come up with this rubbish, nonsense.
It’s a budget based on so many wrong assumptions – debt rescheduling, high tourist numbers and good weather for agricultural production.
The debt rescheduling is already proving unworkable or very difficult to achieve. It’s actually unwise or excessive desperation for anyone to think there can be a boom in tourism under these global COVID-19 restrictions and challenges. Even if we have good weather, what do we produce to give the economy a big push? Maize!
There’s no need to deceive themselves and the Zambian people that they can easily navigate through these challenges. The prudent thing to do is to prepare our people for very difficult times by telling them the truth.
We know it’s an election year budget and the temptation to appease the voters is very high. But reality has to be faced and they can’t drift from it for long.
Even the management of next year’s elections cannot be business as usual. They won’t have the money to do many things – create a new voters’ register, online voter registration, etc.
But these are not people who can be helped. They don’t listen to anyone. They only listen to their own inner demons. It may be impossible to help people when they are in denial and refuse to listen to reason.
They ignored the advice of many, and the predictions of doom they didn’t want to listen to have today come true.
There is nothing that we can do for these people. Many had to back off and sadly watch them sink the economy deeper into trouble. We think that’s what they really wanted. They set themselves up for failure.
They were somehow programmed to continue their path towards failure.
It may be impossible to help people when they are in denial and refuse to listen to reason.
