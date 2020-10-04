Zambia U-15 a huge milestone

THE establishment of the Zambia Under-15 boys’ national team is a huge milestone in the long term.

In modern football, as can be seen from several dominant European and South American national teams such as Spain, Germany, England, Portugal, Holland, France, Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina and others, players have long careers because they are exposed to international football at a very early stage in their lives.

And as we can see, those national teams last long. They don’t shine once, take a long break and rise up again and again. There is consistency in their performances and appearances at various international competitions, compared to most African teams. In my view, the biggest reason most African national teams have shorter lifespans is largely due to lack of investment in the grassroots.

Some would argue that there are little resources for most African federations for such an undertaking. Maybe, yes, but that’s the more reason we need innovative and financially disciplined administrators in Africa -administrators that have the right priorities, that invest in the future of their national teams than the ‘hand-to-mouth’ arrangements where over-aged players are haphazardly assembled to participate in international age group competitions.

We have seen some African teams excel at junior championships with over-aged players but how far have those players’ gone in so far as sustaining longevity of the senior national teams? Look at Luis Suarez and Edison Cavani of Uruguay; the Argentine Sergio Aguero, Sergio Romero, Ever Banega, Federico Fazio; Portugal’s Rui Patricio, Fabio Coentrao or the Chileans Alexis Sanchez and Artural Vidal. Gerard Pique, Juan Mata, Javi Garcia of Spain were some of the stars at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada in 2007. They are still stars today, some still very actively playing for the senior national team.

Aguero was the top scorer at that tournament and the Manchester City striker has continued to dominate goal scoring stats for club and country.

Two years earlier, in 2005, Aguero’s compatriot Lionel Messi had also won the golden boot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in the Netherlands. Messi is still a superstar today!

Yes, Argentina have failed to win major trophies with the Messi-generation but they have consistently played in almost every big tournament, reaching knockout stages because they tasted international football at a tender age and have never looked back. And that’s why guys from those parts of the world retire as millionaires because they last long in the game.

And these countries have continued churning out young stars who are rising through the ranks ready to take over from the Agueros, Messis, Ronaldos and Piques because the foundations are very strong, they have continued to invest. There are countries that have U-12s and U-10s feeding into the U-15, U-17, U-19, U-20 and U-21 into the senior teams; that’s why their wells of football talent never dry up. We should follow suit.

If we try to compare that to ourselves, not just Zambia but Africa as a whole, it will be difficult to find a member of the class of 2007 playing at the height of Aguero, Messi or Suarez. Why is it so?

Or simply, how many more African teams have consistently participated in the junior international championships of such calibre?

Zambia went there in 1999, then missed three editions and went again in 2007, missed four editions and went back in 2017. Imagine how many stars the country could have produced in these gaps, had we feeder teams into the U-20?

There shouldn’t be another big gap before we produce Enock Mwepu, Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Edward Chilufya and the class of 2017. We need to continue investing in more grassroots and expose them to international football at early stages in their careers. That way, their mentality completely changes and they will strive to continue playing at the highest level so that the nation can have 16-year olds featuring at the highest level like the Ansu Fati of Barcelona (Spain), Joao Felix of Athletic Madrid (Portugal) or the English duo of Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood. Ultimately, the long-term goal is that there would be no shortage of quality, exposed players to fill in the gaps of retiring senior national team players like we suffered after winning the AfCON in 2012.

This is what the Brazilians advised the Zambian FA after the Gabon air disaster in 1993 when FAZ was rebuilding the national team. The Brazilians advised us to start with U-8 or U-10, if my memory serves me right. Anyway, uncle Michael Chiti is still around and he can remember well since he went to Brazil that time.

The point is those U-15 boys that participated in the Vlatko Marković invitational tournament in Croatia last month will never look at football in the same way. We will talk about them in many years to come as long as they are kept busy and competitive. We’ll see many of them in high places in a few years.

Supporters can play a role here, by buying the KoPa replica kit. In that way you are helping FAZ to continue on this path. You will also be helping the growth of women’s football.

Well done, FAZ! This is a huge milestone, a first. This is the way to go.