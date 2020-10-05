A memory from 20 years ago

Everyone of us can remember a Christmas holiday that stands out among the rest of them, or an unexpected beautiful turn of events. My most beautiful Christmas holiday, preceded by unexpected turn of events happened during the Christmas holiday of the year 2000. And it involved Nelson Mandela and the US Supreme Court. The significance of the US Supreme Court decision in December 2000 only became more poignant in 2008 when Barack Obama became the first Black person to be the President of the United States in US history. I had long written about Barack Obama in my book “Thoughts Are Free” in 1992 on the occasion of his becoming the first Black person in US history to be the Editor of the prestigious Harvard Law Review. Those were his beginnings in creating a great story but his rise to power was enabled by the US Supreme Court decision to declare George Bush the President of the US in December 2000. We shall get to this and much more below.

My friend Dean Letman and I bought tickets in Toronto, well in advance to attend the annual conference of The International Society for the Reform of Criminal Law (ISRCL) which was to be held in Johannesburg in December 2000. The Keynote speaker was going to be the Great Nelson Mandela. Mandela was my hero from the time I read his book, “No Easy Walk to Freedom”. I recount all this in my book “Thoughts Are Free”. In 1986 I founded the first campus-based black group in a Canadian law school and I called the group, “Nelson Mandela Law Society”. This group went on to get Mandela the first Honorary Doctorate by a Canadian University in 1989 while Mandela was still in prison and Mandela came to pick up the Degree after his release from prison. I recount this story again in my book, “Thoughts Are Free “(1992). In 1996 I founded a paralegal school in Toronto entitled, “Nelson Mandela Academy of Applied Legal Studies”. One Zambian student named Lombe Chikangala graduated from my Paralegal school. President Mwanawasa recruited him to work for the Constitutional Review Commission. He died the same month as Mwanawasa. Tragic.

We did so many things in Canada in Mandela’s name so going to Johannesburg to be in the same room were big vibes.

When Mandela came to pick up the degree in Toronto, though I was one of the thousands who thronged Queens Park, I never met him because he was hijacked by the business community and a lot of people who had never been involved in the struggle against apartheid. That is reality. So when I heard that he was going to be the keynote speaker in Johannesburg, it was no brainer for me and Dean Letman to buy the tickets to attend the conference of an organization in which I was a member and I had attended similar conferences in Sydney, Australia, Washington, DC etc. I didn’t expect to meet Mandela in person at this conference but I expected to be in the same room. I was also excited that from Johannesburg I would fly home to Zambia for Christmas, the first Christmas I would enjoy with my family for the first time in three decades.

However, the excitement of going to South Africa to be in the same room with Mandela and to enjoy Christmas in Zambia was nearly cut dead and derailed at Toronto International Airport. Dean Letman and I were not on the list of passengers despite the fact that we had bought tickets two months previously and the tickets were with us in hand. The airline company couldn’t explain the mishap. I was livid. I threatened to sue the pants off the airline. I constructed a million grounds of how I would succeed in our suit: negligence, fraud, deprivation of opportunities of a lifetime, deprivation of enjoyment of life with Mandela, my family in Zambia after decades away, loss of this or that, depression etc. As I was railing out all the grounds and foaming at the mouth, the airline hostess pulled us aside and told us that they found two seats in first class. This was a double decker plane and the first class was on the top floor. They assigned a most beautiful stewardess to look after particularly the two of us. First class is first class. Service is exceptional. All the troubles and anxieties of not being on the list were forgotten shortly after take off.

We landed at Zurich in Switzerland. Our names were again not on the onward leg to Johannesburg. The song about a massive lawsuit involving negligence and other mind-boggling grounds was again recited. After a standoff, two spaces opened up again in first class. I was getting used to this now. First class service was again the experience. Being forgotten to be on the list was again forgotten. We landed in Johannesburg safely.

On the day of Mandela’s Keynote speech, the hall was packed to capacity. There was nowhere to sit until Dean and I were led to the very front where there were a few seats. I learnt a lesson since that day. Usually no matter how packed the place is, there is a place or two at the very front of the hall. There is always a place or two in a crowded or oversold airline. Here is what I had come to see, Nelson Mandela up close. I had waited all my life to be with my hero.

But I got more than I had bargained for and unexpectedly so, making it the best Christmas gift of a lifetime. Immediately Mandela finished speaking, he came directly to where I was now standing in ovation and he shook my hand and the hands of all those who were on my side of the front row. My friend Dean started taking pictures like crazy as I did of him. I had never expected or dreamed of ever shaking hands with my hero, but here I was. It was a most beautiful Chrismas gift which was almost ruined by our omission on the airline passenger list. Our missing names resulted in our being put in first class to enjoy first class treatment from Toronto to Johannesburg and my meeting Mandela face to face. Incredible. The experience will never be forgotten. Now tell us your own story.

From there we flew to Cape Town where we visited Mandela’s cell on Robben Island. Seeing the small space where Mandela spent 18 years of his 27 years in prison and emerging intact and forgiving was mind-numbing and awe-inspiring in itself. It is a different experience all together. I have written a lot on reconciliation before. From Cape Town we flew to Sun City where we enjoyed the drives into Kruger National Park.

From South Africa Dean left for Canada and I for Zambia to be with my family for Christmas for the first time in decades. I will always remember that Xmas holiday, the most memorable of them all.

While the drama of the airline and meeting Nelson Mandela was unfolding, I was also involved in closely watching the drama going on at the US Supreme Court where the Court in a feat of judicial coup and power grab legally undeservedly gave the presidency of the US to George W. Bush and the Court had the audacity to say that that decision should never be used as a precedent in future electoral petitions, clearly indicating that the Supreme Court cheated in deliberately and illegally stealing an election from Al Gore. Courts can steal democracy. Courts do steal elections.

In stealing the election for George Bush, the Court paved the way inadvertently for the Presidency of Barack Obama 8 years later. Actions can have unforeseen and unintended consequences. Had Gore won, Barack Obama would never have become President because the Democrats would have been ruling for 16 years (Clinton, 1992-2000; Gore 2001-2009). Americans generally only give one party 8 years to rule and that has been so since Roosevelt in 1940. A Republican would have taken over in 2009 and not a democrat like Barack Obama. And George Bush messed up so badly after 8 years that no Republican could have succeeded him. In hindsight we thank the Supreme Court for making Barack Obama possible. If Obama didn’t become president, Hillary Clinton was going to become the first female in US history who would have led that country, all because of a judicial coup 8 years before. In the long run, judicial coups can never offset for long, the will of the people. This is the dialectic of history.

Now the presidency of Obama led directly to the presidency of Donald Trump who made his campaign platform the undoing of the Obama presidency with underlying racism and bigotry. And Trump himself is laying the foundation for a life under indictment after his presidency and ploughing the field for the takeover by the democrats. Already the manner in which Trump came to power has resulted in the biggest indictments and convictions of his people than any US president in history. It is better to come to power clean like Obama did and leave power clean like Obama did and he wasn’t indicted and neither were any of his people. Armageddon is awaiting Trump. But he is providing a great lesson throughout the world for how not to play the politics in a democracy. Play like Trump, end up like Trump. He will be losing the 2020 elections but he has done damage to democracy in the US. Now he is also doing damage to the Supreme Court of the United States. His people prevented Obama from filling an important seat on the Supreme Court 8 months before the elections of 2016 but now his people are barreling to fill a Trump nominee less than 2 months before the elections of 2020. The democrats are threatening to neutralize the Trump Court by increasing the number of justices at the Supreme Court if they win power in 2020. And like in 2000 victor may be chosen by the court.

But for now, let’s forget Trump. Christmas 2000 still rings in my mind. Like 2000 this Christmas 2020 is likely to be filled with Court watching.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa is a legal academic and legal affairs Columnist.

