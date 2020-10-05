Continued harassment of media houses by PF will disadvantage UPND – Siwale

POLITICAL scientist Aaron Siwale says the continued harassment of privately owned media houses by suspected PF sympathisers will greatly disadvantage the UPND especially in areas where they have not been faring well in elections.

And Siwale says there is need for the PF and UPND to pay extra attention to the way they package their campaign messages in relation to new voters.

In a write up titled: prospects/challenges of winning or losing the 2021 general election between PF and UPND, Siwale said the recent cases of radio interruptions witnessed in Eastern, Muchinga, Central and Northern provinces were likely to continue in 2021.

“This should serve as a reminder to both PF and UPND that political violence is a challenge that is likely to affect the credibility of the electoral process as well as the election outcomes,” he said.

Siwale said the media plays a crucial role in exposing persons seeking public office and the respective party tickets on which they contest to the masses.

“Ordinarily, the mass media and the masses mainly refer to the party leaders and attach policies to leaders than the party. This has a greater influence on the electorates when deciding which party to vote for. When it comes to 2021, PF has an upper hand in exposing its presidential candidate to the masses as the public media tends to cover the party in power more than the opposition. The continued harassment of privately owned media houses by suspected PF sympathizers will greatly disadvantage the UPND especially in areas where they have not been faring well in elections,” he said. “The option of resorting to public rallies is equally a far-fetched dream for the UPND as the Coronavirus pandemic and legislation in place may not allow the party structures to interact with the electorates. This gives unmatched advantage to the incumbent PF who are always interacting with the voters in the name of implementing and monitoring government projects. I am of the view that the UPND should devise alternative mechanisms that will help solidify their presence on the ground and even assist them in their party mobilisation activities.”

Siwale said although the recent results of by-elections at local government and parliamentary levels had shown significant gains for the PF in UPND’s traditional strongholds namely Western and North-western provinces, the strength of ethnic cleavages in deciding 2021 polls should not be underestimated by the two parties.

He said it was an undeniable fact that a voter’s social position always plays a greater role in shaping his/her choice of a party.

Siwale said the parties’ traditional strongholds would have a great impact for any party to stand a chance to emerge victorious.

He said the onus was on the two parties to devise mechanisms that would guarantee them maximum support from their strongholds.

“Prior to PF’s victory in 2011, the party lost a substantial number of by-elections to the ruling MMD but the MMD convincingly lost the 2011 general elections. However, the question of ethnicity may not really advantage the PF owing to observed economic shocks that have been necessitated by many internal and external factors some of which are beyond their control. For a voter, what matters most is to elect leaders that inspire economic hopes to the nation. To this effect, some of the questions that may be asked by economic voters would be; ‘how has the PF addressed the issue of unemployment?’” Siwale asked. “How has the PF dealt with the agriculture and the informal sectors in their two terms in power? How is the general economic situation in the country in terms of the cost of living? The answer lies in individual voters’ experiences and the result will be seen in the way they will vote. This would disadvantage the PF as they have very little time to do their magic and arrest the situation. The UPND stands a chance to benefit electorally if they position well and show a realistic plan of how they would perform differently from the PF given the same conditions as their counterparts are operating in.”

He said furthermore, every election cycle comes with new entrants on the voter’s roll.

Siwale said these voters were coming with enough differences in terms of their expectations and political opinions.

“They are young people with dreams to excel in different aspects of life. They are coming from families with different backgrounds. Thus, they present a situation where political parties should scramble for their support with messages and promises of hope and the party with the best promises takes the majority of them. We should also not overrule an aspect of some of the first-time voters following the voting patterns of their parents or guardians. However, the coming of these new voters on the political scene can only be an opportunity to the PF if the foundation of these new voters has been laid with favourable experiences in their homes and the surrounding environment,” said Siwale. “For instance, what is the policy on education? Some of these new entrants will be attracted to support the party that has already been giving them hope to aspire for further education. If PF has not performed well in satisfying their aspirations, these, will for a moment be undecided voters. This, again, is an opportunity for the UPND since they have not held public office, it is easy for them to make promises and win the hearts of hopeful voters. However, the UPND should equally be wary of new parties that have youthful leadership who could easily speak the language that the new voters would easily resonate with. Thus, there is need for the two political parties to pay extra attention to the way they package their campaign messages in relation to new voters.”