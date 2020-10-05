COVID KNOCKS OUT MWEPU, DAKA

COACH Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojević’s fear that some of the foreign based players may not come for the three friendly matches has turned out to be the reality.

Last week, after a training season at Nkoloma Stadium, Micho told journalists that due to COVID-19 some of the players might not be present for the friendlies.

Salzburg duo of Enock Mwepu and Patson Daka are set to miss out of the three friendlies that FAZ clinched for Chipolopolo between October 7 and 13 against Malawi, Kenya, and South Africa.

And three Salzburg players tested positive for COVID-19 after their match against Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel.

The club has since announced that they had cancelled all national team invitations.

“The first corona test after the UEFA Champions League play-off match against Maccabi Tel-Aviv has shown that three players of FC Red Bull Salzburg have a positive test result. These players, all currently without symptoms, have immediately gone into quarantine and will be absent for the Bundesliga match against TSV Prolactal Hartberg,” read the club’s statement in part. “In accordance with the COVID-19 prevention concept, the Bundesliga, the Austrian Football Association and the responsible health authority were informed. The rest of the team goes to team quarantine according to this prevention concept. In concrete terms, this means that they are only allowed to move between their homes, the training location or the match venue. Contact beyond that is not envisaged.”

The club further stated that there would be frequent checks on the players.

“Of course, the frequency of checks will also be increased in the near future. Furthermore, all national team invitations of FC Red Bull Salzburg players for the next two weeks have to be cancelled,” stated the club.