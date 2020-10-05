DPP captured, taken over by the Executive – Changala

BREBNER Changala alleges that the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has surrendered its powers to PF politicians to abuse assumed and real opponents.

He says that itself is a crime.

Changala, a good governance activist, has told the PF rank and file to find another way of rigging the August 2021 elections without necessarily abusing the law.

He was commenting on the September 14, 2020 arrest of UPND deputy secretary general in charge of politics Patrick Mucheleka and two others, and consequent charge of aggravated robbery.

The other two being held in Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama are UPND national youth information and publicity secretary Samuel Ngwira and another party official, Elias Mubanga.

The trio was arrested during the Lukashya parliamentary by-election.

Changala called The Mast to lament about how Director of Public Prosecutions Lillian Siyunyi: “has been very unhelpful, very unprofessional and yet she has security of tenure – well protected by the law.”

“She has abused her office in order to assist the oppressor – the Executive. The arrest of Honourable Mucheleka on a trumped-up charge of aggravated robbery goes without saying that here is a matter where there is no case,” Changala said. “Honourable Mucheleka didn’t have a weapon or any offensive weaponry to be charged with that offence, in the first place. I want to make a direct accusation that the Director of Public Prosecutions has surrendered her powers to the office of the Minister of Home Affairs, which is unconstitutional and a crime in itself. She is failing to protect the citizenry who have become casualties of the PF abuse of power.”

He told those in the PF government that there would be a day for them to account for their transgressions.

“This will not go forever. They will leave those offices and they will be called to account for abuse of power,” Changala noted. “In other words, I’m making a direct accusation that she (Siyunyi) is indeed abusing her office, in tandem with the Minister of Home Affairs and the Inspector General of Police.”

Changala argued that there was no way a fair system could charge somebody with an unbailable offence, “knowing very well that he has no case.”

“As Director of Public Prosecutions, probably in her own confusion, she might even issue a fiat for prosecution. After Mucheleka has spent one year in jail, she is going to sign a nolle – another banditry way of abusing the law,” he complained.

“Since her coming to office, the current DPP has issued more nolles than any nolles put together from 1964. They are incarcerating people on trumped-up charges and refuse to prosecute those cases. The DPP has powers to prosecute and discontinue a matter.”

Changala is stunned that officials in the PF government think they can do every “unreasonable” act in the book and get away with it.

“Mucheleka will be out one day, if he doesn’t die in jail. The ripple effect is that revenge will live with us for a long time to come. She (Siyunyi) signed a fiat to prosecute [obvious] Mwaliteta, knowing very well that Mwaliteta didn’t have a case,” he said. “She signed a fiat to prosecute Hakainde [Hichilema] for treason, knowing very well there was no treasonable case there. Politicians are now controlling that office [of the DPP]!”

Changala appealed to Zambians and lawyers around the country to file a complaint to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) for it to take a look at the operations and conduct of Siyunyi.

“That office of the DPP has been captured and taken over by the Executive and by the Minister of Home Affairs,” charged Changala. “My demand is very clear and straightforward; release Mucheleka. Find another way of rigging the elections and not the abuse of the law. The office of the DPP has become moribund and [is] abusing the law and citizens.”