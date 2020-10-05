Kausa Mbasela, Sun FM off decency mark

Kausa Mbasela’s question or questions about who Rehoboth Kafwabulula slept with to become Socialist Party national spokesperson is unacceptable.
Whichever way one looks at it, Kausa’s question to Rehoboth was unacceptable.
From a journalism ethics point of view, Kausa’s question was unethical. It clearly showed no respect for the dignity of the person he was interviewing. It showed no care and compassion for the person he was interviewing.
From a legal point of view, Kausa defamed Rehoboth. He had concluded that Rehoboth slept with someone to get to that position. The issue that remained to be explained by Rehoboth was simply who she slept with.
And from a moral point of view, Kausa’s language was crude, uncouth and vulgar.
There’s no way Kausa can reasonably claim these were fair questions. How would Kausa feel being asked the same question in the same way?
This is something Rehoboth can actually complain about to the Independent Broadcasting Authority.
The best Kausa can do is to apologise unreservedly to Rehoboth and all women.
If he can’t do this, Sun FM should sanction him and apologise to Rehoboth and all women. Failure to do so, Kausa and Sun FM should appropriately be taken to task.
This is really very bad sexist language that should not go unchallenged by all people of good will. This issue goes beyond Rehoboth. If left unchallenged or unpunished, tomorrow this will become a standard question being asked by journalists and others of women. Is this really the route our society should take?
