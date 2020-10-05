Lungu is ready to see Zambia go up in flames over politics

What is happening in this country is very annoying, energy sapping and stressful.

Just what do we owe the persistent socioeconomic quagmire that we as Zambians have been wallowing in for some time now to? Truth be told, no matter how deep someone will try to burry their head in the sand and pretend that things are still okay, the situation on the ground speaks to the contrary.

If there has ever been a time that being Zambian became so shameful, it is now. If there has ever been a time when life became so difficult in this country, it is under the leadership of His ‘humble’ excellency, President Edgar Lungu’s rule.

Since President Lungu’s ascension to the presidency, there has been a clearly noticeable and consistent dwindle in Zambia’s socioeconomic fortunes. Whether this has been by default or by design is what Vantage Point is looking at today.

Having become president by not only the rarest of chances but also after a no-vision public confession, we Zambians were willing to exercise a lot of patience with President Lungu’s leadership flaws. We cut him some slack on a lot of occasions, hoping he would evolve into the humble leader that his supporters had seen in him, as if humility would run our economy.

With barely a year remaining on his second and final term in office, Zambians are yet to see the good works of Mr Lungu, who, if his performance over the past five years he has presided over the affairs of this country is anything to go by, has literally plunged this country into an economic dungeon.

All the measures of national economic performance such as debt stock, inflation, exchange rates and commodity prices have reached unprecedented levels, relegating even those that were better off during previous regimes to outright poverty.

For the most part of his rule, Mr Lungu has been an absentee president in as far as attending to critical issues of national interest is concerned.

He has seldom shown political will to heed to the cries of the masses, as he would mostly either choose to go mute where it is critical for his voice to be heard or say something that will leave every listener’s jaw dropped during his sporadic public appearances.

As if to annul the democratic process of choosing leaders through the ballot, Mr Lungu is on record bragging that he would remain president whether he is voted for or not on more than one occasion.

Unfortunately, even after hearing such tyrannical utterances coming from our ‘humble’ president, there hasn’t been any effort from anyone to bring him to task over such careless undemocratic tendencies which have the potential to erode our hard earned democratic gains that we have made over the years.

Like one who was John Dalberg-Acton’s case study that birthed the proverb that says, ‘power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely’, President Lungu has lived up to this observation with striking exactitude.

As if he is not a lawyer, Mr Lungu has shown a shocking appetite to either thrive in the grey areas of it: the lacunas, or outright just break it without an iota of shame, much to the disappointment of those who believed he was a humble leader.

But it was not until I saw the video of President Lungu receiving the petition to set up a commission to go on a hunting spree for HH, that I realised that the President’s desperation to retain power next year has reached the hilt. I hope Zambians will now know Mr Lungu for who he really is: a selfish leader who does not mean well for this country.

From where I stand, that whole stage managed protest by PF cadres disguising themselves as civil society organisations is one big insult to the intellectual capacity of the Zambians, who they assume would not see through such a naive scheme. Since when did President Lungu start tolerating protesters at State House, by the way?

Of course, the president made allusions in Lukashya to the fact that Ntewewe and company were already in the lab trying to cook up issues purely for the purpose of implicating HH and could not hold his peace at the prospects of finding his most feared political opponent when he said if he was not lucky, they would get him, what luck?

It sounded rather unimaginable that the entire president would be directing his energies towards fixing an opposition party leader at the expense of trying to salvage the economy from the economic junk yard he has relegated it to through his incompetence and corruption.

Much to the shock of the masses, Mr Lungu, in his quest to retain power, could not see anything weird about himself addressing ‘protesters’ who are championing such an evil agenda, as it has become his second means through which he will ensure his continued stay in State House after Bill 10.

There are so many things that have gone wrong in this country that, if it were possible, the entire country should have been subjected to one big commission of enquiry to, for example, establish who cursed us to deserve such a hard hearted and egoistic president as himself.

And whose children are those youths who Ntewewe mobilised and convinced to escort him to go and meet his paymaster to handover the evidence of their folly? They are such a disgrace to the citizenry of this country.

How on earth could grown up people like themselves sink so low to petition the same president who has failed to provide answers to so many questions that Zambians have asked, if it be not that the whole move has been well rehearsed already? The devil is a liar!

From the undertones of President Lungu’s statements and actions of late, it is increasingly becoming clearer that he is ready to see this country go up in flames over his continued stay in state house beyond next year.

The machinations that are quite observable through institutions that are linked to the process of elections, such as the Ministry of Home affairs through both the issuance of NRCs and policing the elections and the ECZ, do speak to the evil intentions that the powers that be have for the 2021 elections.

But I want to remind President Lungu that human life is just but a fleeting moment. Nothing under the sun stays forever, let alone political power. Pay attention to the voice of the people because ‘vox populi is vox Dei’. You may offer resistance to the will of the people, but do you know at what point their creator may move in to liberate them?

We Zambians already know what you are trying to do and be informed that it not work. We won’t allow our democracy to go down the drain because your appetite for power sir. We shall surely mobilise against any plan to suppress the voice of the people.

As for you my learned colleague Ntewewe, I have noticed your relentless efforts to champion the evil causes in this country lately. You started with the infamous Bill 10 and you are now starring in the privatisation issue as well. What is you aim?

You may be doing this for your stomach but I want to tell you that we are all hungry and for your own information, some of us are able to do what you do, even better. But we resist the devil because we know it is inhumane.

Repent and be on the side of the people because it is not sustainable where you are. May posterity judge all the enemies of democracy harshly!

chisangamelvin @yahoo.com