We don’t want to leave any stone unturned – Kalaba

THE DP says it does not want to leave any stone unturned in terms of mobilising party membership across Zambia.

Party president Harry Kalaba, in an interview, said “we are alive to the fact that it’s a competitive race we are in.”

Kalaba was reviewing his three-day visit to Nakonde, Isoka, Chinsali and Mpika districts of Muchinga Province.

“My trip to Muchinga Province has been a huge success, in the sense that we are mobilising our party. We are seeing gaps, especially regarding party structures,” he said. “So, where we see a gap we immediately tell the leaders to fill in that gap. We are only remaining with about seven months [before the dissolution of Parliament]. So, we want to put everything in place [and] Muchinga is responding very well.”

Kalaba is confident the DP would convincingly win votes in Muchinga Province.

“I can tell you with supreme confidence that that is the place where the DP will win in 2021. We are alive to the fact that it’s a competitive race we are in,” he explained. “So, we want to do everything we can, within our powers. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

He indicated that Zambia was ready for something fresh.

“Zambia is tired of ordinary politics where violence, tribal politics are the order of the day. Zambians want to leave that behind and concentrate on something that will make them stronger and the DP is heralding that agenda,” Kalaba noted.

He asserted that reliance on either violence or use of a tribal trump-card could never be a panacea for enticing political supporters.

Kalaba pointed out that what politicians should instead be concentrating on now was to tell Zambians their agenda.

“In the DP we are telling the Zambian people that we want to put industries across the country. We are telling people that we have got copper in this country and there is no way we can be importing bullets. We are telling the Zambian people that we grow cotton and we can’t be importing clothes,” he explained. “There is no way we should be importing cigarettes when we are growing tobacco. These are the things we are talking about as the DP, and we would want others also to talk about what they will do for the country – instead of calling each other names.”

On the state of Muchinga Province, in as far as development is concerned, the opposition leader said: “Muchinga is lagging behind in a lot of things.”

Kalaba is, however, positive that the province could do better, especially with its fertile soils and good weather.

“They (people in Muchinga Province) have a lot of good things around them that should naturally enable them to progress. But that has not happened, because we have always played politics,” explained Kalaba. “A lot of rice, beans, groundnuts, soya beans are grown in Isoka, and yet Isoka is a shell of itself. Why? It’s because the leaders have concentrated more on preserving themselves, rather than preserving the people.”