Zambians don’t need to ‘lick or dance’ for development – Macha

CHIEF Macha says Zambians do not need to “lick leaders’ shoes or dance” for them in exchange for development.

Speaking at his palace when Choma mayor Javern Simoloka paid a courtesy call on him on Friday, Macha said those in leadership must not equate service delivery to miracles where they should expect citizens to beg them to an extent of cleaning their shoes.

“Tatweelede kumyankuta mabbusu abasololi besu kutegwa batupe lusumpuko peepe. Njemilimo njitwakabasalila kuchita eyo. (We’re not supposed to be licking our leaders’ shoes for them to give us development. No! We elected them to spearhead development),” he said.

Macha said it was foolish for anyone to dance for leaders when they deliver development.

“Myself as Chief Macha, I won’t. I won’t kiss or clean someone’s shoes for government to bring development to my chiefdom. So if they won’t bring farming inputs on time as they have done to other provinces it’s up to them but what we know is that government has committed itself to say they will subsidise fertilizer,” he said. “Why is Southern Province always given fertilizer at last minute especially Macha chiefdom? Since 1964 we don’t have any infrastructure built by the government of Zambia. Government must give people inputs in time.”

He said it was extremely sad that the government had continued ignoring people’s cries.

“Just here in my chiefdom there are two critical bridges that link part of my chiefdom to Choma town and Dundumwezi Constituency and I have cried enough to government to attend to these bridges but to my surprise government recently paid someone to work on the same bridges without my knowledge and the contractor left before completing the works leaving us in total mess if the rains were to come now,” Macha complained.

He explained that the bridge was critical and if washed away people would have no other alternative.

“I don’t have to go and polish someone’s shoes for them to give me development. It’s the obligation of government to deliver services. I have been crying for development in my chiefdom ever since and what else more can I do? Government is a machinery and the President has got ministries to look after these issues but, unfortunately, nothing is happening,” Macha said. “Sometimes it’s not even about the President because he is just misled. Him [President] has a duty to look after the country hence it’s those in ministries to give us development.”

He complained that sometimes people in his chiefdom felt like they were not Zambians because they were not given services.

On the ongoing mobile issuance of national registration cards (NRCs), Macha expressed disappointment that decades after attaining independence, those in leadership behaved like the country was not yet independent.

“Why is it that a national programme of that magnitude has no programme on how it is going to be done in Choma district yet days are moving and people are still in darkness? Zambians must be informed and consulted. Sensitize them about national programmes,” he demanded. “We are just hearing rumours that the NRC team today is this side because there is no written programme communicated to the people. Zambians are the only ones with brains not one individual. So let there be a programme for mobile NRC issuance.” Macha said if the government had no money it would be wise to wait until resources were found than pretending to be carrying out an exercise when nothing was happening on the ground.

“I do understand that in other areas people donated equipment to use in the programme. It’s foolish to delay giving people NRCs. If they are delaying, let them go back until they have money. We have money for empowerments flying all over in markets. Why can’t it be channeled to such national programmes like NRC issuance so that there can be proper sensitization?” he asked.

Online voter registration, Macha said people in rural areas don’t understand anything about it.

“You would find that out of 10 people in rural areas only one understands what online registration is. People don’t even have laptops and computers. They only have small phones and now the question is how are they going to register online for them to be eligible voters?” Macha complained. “Is this really a national programme? Has it been approved by government? If it is, as a national programme, we would have proper mechanisms in place. We don’t have facilities in rural areas that can help people register online. Is it deliberate that people don’t vote? Let’s do what is right if people are complaining.”

And on the issue of privatisation, Macha said it was mere politics and a waste of time as well as resources.

“Its politics of poverty and we must do away with it. We must talk about the suffering of the people,” he said. “I feel very sick and sad about the level of our thinking in Zambia. Do we have to wait for years to pass to talk about things? Then we are finished and foolish. If something happened in the morning, then in the afternoon it must be dealt with.”

Macha said lack of education was the reason leaders were just focusing on things that don’t benefit people instead of working on the economy, education and roads.

“Africa is lagging behind because we only think of fixing each other. We have got the brains, natural resources but because our focus is on petty issues we are failing to organise ourselves as people. No wonder educated people are seeking greener pastures,” said Macha.

And Simoloka said the district needed all stakeholders’ input in the online voter registration challenges and mobile NRC issuance.