Current PF invaded by moles – Akafumba

MICHAEL Sata would not have entertained the circus going on in the PF government, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

Akafumba says currently the PF has been invaded by moles.

He says Zambians will be far safer and free without President Edgar Lungu.

In an interview, Akafumba said as long as President Lungu remains in power Zambia is headed for doom.

“Michael Sata would have ensured that the political playing field is even ahead of 2021. He was a man that freely campaigned across Zambia, he was fearless and thanks to the good systems put in place by Levy Mwanawasa and taken over by Rupiah Banda he was not harassed as the PF of Mr Edgar Lungu is doing to opposition leaders using the police,” he said. “We have also seen high levels of tribalism in the PF, all one needs to do is take a list of the Cabinet and the list of permanent secretaries and see what I mean. What will hit you more is the names from Mr Lungu’s region, eastern. We have houses being built without the council knowing the owner. We have inflated procurement costs and having served under Mr Sata, I can tell you that he would not have allowed the circus happening in PF today. As long as the man (President Lungu) remains in State House Zambia is headed for doom.”

Akafumba said President Lungu had failed to instill discipline in the PF and cadres now have the audacity to insult and beat up ministers.

He said Zambians needed to make a decision of a life time next year.

“Your vote next year will determine the destination of this country. Your vote will be a decision of a lifetime, it will determine the future of your children and their children to come,” Akafumba said. “So vote against the PF and President Lungu, for without him and the PF Zambia will be far much safer and Zambians will be free.”

He said he opted not to renew his contract as permanent secretary because he did not want to be part and parcel of the ills perpetrated by President Lungu on the people of Zambia.

“If you recall clearly it took me a lot of time to accept an appointment from President Sata because I wanted to grow the PF in Southern Province, but the man persisted and I went to Ministry of Justice as permanent secretary. But looking back, I don’t regret having left because the ministry determines most of the legal processes that have a bearing on the people,” said Akafumba. “Look at the Bill 10 saga! I would not have had a free mind to support it when I know that it is a wrong piece of legislation. I don’t regret at all because the PF of today is not what I helped to build. The current one has been invaded by moles who even when the door was closed they used air vents to enter the party.”