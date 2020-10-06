‘Empowerment’ fund has put most artistes in closet – Maiko

MUSICIAN and human rights activists Maiko Zulu has observed that the presidential ‘empowerment’ fund has put most artistes in the closet.

In an interview, Zulu said most artistes were scared to speak out on issues because they wanted to have a share in the fund.

Zulu also said the protest that youths had in the bush had yielded results, hence President Edgar Lungu’s recent closeness to the youth.

“For me, it is not surprising that empowerment funds are suddenly coming out of the closet. I think the current government has been in power for some time and we have not seen any empowerment to artistes. So, you can already see that this is the direct reaction to the bush protest that we had,” he said. “And it is also a way of silencing the voice of musicians, especially as we head to the 2021 general elections. If you noticed, since the announcement of the empowerment funds, a lot of artistes are in the closet. They fear to talk because they fear they may be denied empowerment funds. So, the strategy seems to be working on behalf of the government in power.”

Zulu however, was optimistic that there were other musicians still speaking for society.

“But we have a number of musicians who are still standing up on behalf of the people and it’s very difficult to buy the independent mind. When you look at the young people in the country, they have been the least in government’s programmes,” he said. “We had predicted this that come 2020, 2021, you will see a lot of youth empowerment funds. We have seen the aquaculture funds, funds for the artistes themselves, other funds. But when you look at history again, we had the youth empowerment where certain sector youths were given buses. Where are they now? So, these are stories that we have seen before and we know that after people are voted into power or back into power, then the issues of young people, the issues of artistes will die a natural death.”

Zulu highlighted other successes of the bush protest.

“Even just before this empowerment funds, I know for the fact that National Arts Council personnel were not getting paid for some time but suddenly after the bush protest there was K30 million being tangled in front of the artistes,” he said. “For me, my message to the artist is that they should continue being relevant, especially in matters that are in public interest. Artistes are supposed to be the voice of the voiceless, the voice of the marginalised and it is a social responsibility to society.”

And Zulu disclosed that he had received several offers just for him to keep quiet on national issues.

He however said his freedoms and rights could not be bought by anything.

“It’s quite challenging (maintaining the advocacy). I personally have offers right now of land from some people, just for me to lay back in terms of advocating in our human rights works. And these are offers that we know that they do not have goodwill and we have rejected these offers. My wife too has that offer, my daughter has that offer of 20 hectares of land and things like that,” said Zulu. “And I have told the people that have come to offer us this land that it is very difficult for a person like me to accept this offer at this time. And accepting that offer that is directing me to some extent to be mute in terms of national issues, I don’t think it’s fair. I have told them that I think there are more people and less privileged people who may need that land than I do. I have a piece of land that I have not developed up to now. So, I think it will be unfair for me to jump onto another piece of land instead of somebody who is more less privileged. As a citizen, I can apply for the land, land should not be used to silence people.”