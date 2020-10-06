I’M NOT AFRAID…those brutalising people won’t contain anger – HH

HAKAINDE Hichilema has stressed that he has no fear for anything.

Hichilema, the UPND leader, featured on Muvi TV’s The Assignment programme on Sunday evening.

The programme host, Andrew Mwansa, told Hichilema that there was popular talk on social media platforms that the opposition leader had confined himself in his mansion in New Kasama in Lusaka.

He asked if it is fear that has made Hichilema to ‘reduce’ his interface with the public.

Mwansa further asked if Hichilema had adopted a non-aggressive political style, because of fear.

On Sunday afternoon, Hichilema was in Kamanga compound in Lusaka where he went to check on the area’s community water-point and the UPND office which were massively destroyed by PF-dressed mobsters on Saturday.

Hichilema is troubled that PF followers seem to be permanently interested in politics of physical fighting.

“I can assure you [that] if I go to Kulima Tower tomorrow, just to ride a bus there, you’ll see there will be a fight there – fighting HH. Why fighting the solution? HH is the solution. Why shooting people, like they did yesterday (on Saturday)?” Hichilema wondered. “There are no freedoms in a country like Zambia. They know that when HH comes into office he will restore the rule of law. What happened yesterday would you recommend that? By the way, I sympathise with the police…”

He regretted that the PF regime is brutalising Zambians.

“But they should not lose hope because as we come in 2021 there will be restoration of the rule of law. People will have the freedoms to move, to assemble, to associate,” Hichilema said.

On him being ‘non-aggressive’ politically and whether or not fear was the reason, Hichilema cited many instances where he defied the option of fear.

“If I were fearing, I wouldn’t have gone to Kamanga today (Sunday). Remember, when I was arrested in Mongu, Kamba and some lady said ‘if HH goes to Mongu, that will be his grave.’ But I was not afraid [and] I went to Mongu,” he explained. “I did not commit any crime [but] I was arrested for treason. I was kept in Mukobeko and I was tortured for 127 days. If I was afraid, would I have gone to Mongu even when I was warned by PF known thugs that ‘don’t go to Mongu?’ If I was afraid, would I have gone to campaign in Sesheke where I was almost killed? I’m not afraid!”

He said: “God gave me certain things but not fear.”

“If I was afraid, I wouldn’t have gone to Mwansabombwe…Remember, there was a statement issued that Northern Province, Luapula and Muchinga provinces were a no-go area for HH,” Hichilema recalled. “If I was afraid, I wouldn’t have gone to Lukashya. But I went there. So, it’s not an issue of fear. If we were afraid, we would have never been in Kamanga today. But we went there exactly where the bullets where being discharged.”

The opposition leader remembered that earlier this year, he went to inspect the dried up Chongwe river and: “police came to attack me.”

“Did I return to Lusaka? No! I continued going to Rufunsa. So, there is no fear. What is there is a brutal regime and that’s what Zambians are tired of,” he clarified.

Mwansa then asked if being in jail for four months in 2017, on an allegation of treason, instilled fear in Hichilema, such that he is now very careful with what he does, Hichilema laughed off the insinuation.

“Tell those that think HH is afraid [that] they must think again. They have got it wrong! We are never afraid. There is no fear at all,” he explained.

“To say that I’m afraid, far from it! Tell those who are saying HH is afraid that they have not seen what is coming. They will be very surprised…”

Meanwhile, Hichilema said most Zambians are angry today because of socio-economic bleakness.

“People are angry out there! You will soon see people’s anger and those that are brutalising people will not be able to contain it (anger),” said Hichilema. “People have no food and the UPND is giving them an alternative for food – agriculture. There are no jobs….”