It’ll be difficult for us to go in 2021 with undisciplined soldiers – Katete PF

KATETE district PF chairperson Mosses Phiri says it is not safe for the party in power to have undisciplined members as it goes to polls.

In a press statement, Phiri said on September 26, 2020 two party officials, Luke Ndlobvu, who is district youth chairperson and Bernard Mvula, the district secretary, engaged in a fight at the party offices when he had a meeting with some opposition members who wanted to join the party.

“I was in a meeting on 26th September and suddenly we heard people shouting outside and when we went to check, there were two party officials who were involved in a fight. It really pained me that I almost cried to see indiscipline of that nature; to see my children disrespecting the President in public like that,” he stated.

Phiri said this was time for the party in power to explain to the people what it had done so that people build trust and confidence in it as the nation goes to the elections next year rather than showing disrespectful behaviours to the public.

He narrated that the party needs disciplined soldiers and not the undisciplined who could shame the PF in public.

“We need discipline, especially as we go to 2021 because it will be difficult for us to go in 2021 with undisciplined soldiers because undisciplined soldiers can do any misconduct. We can’t allow party members to be fighting at the party offices. That is indiscipline of highest order. For your own information, all this happened when I had some members from opposition UPND who wish to join the party. What picture did it portrayed?” he wondered.

Phiri said it was of high value that the party in power exercises total discipline as it was a campaign on its own.

He said the President was always talking against violence either within or outside the party but to maintain peace and unity of the country.

Phiri said it was sad that the members involved in the fight were custodians of the party constitution.

“What pained me most is to see that one custodian of the party constitution, Bernard Mvula, who is the district secretary and not only that but a civic leader under Kamphambe ward while the other one Luke Ndlobvu is in charge of peace and sanity in the party. You can imagine,” Phiri lamented.

“We don’t want the spirit which was in MMD where youths were above the law to repeat itself in PF. We must provide good leadership as a way to show hope and confidence to the public.”

Phiri said the two members have been suspended and they have been asked to exculpate themselves as to why further disciplinary actions should not be metted on them.

He urged members to sell the good works of the party as the nation goes to elections so that people know what it had delivered and give it a mandate./SM