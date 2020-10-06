Kalaba calls for more churches than bars

HARRY Kalaba says Zambia’s Christianity state will be concretised by way of having more churches than bars.

He said this at Embassy of Christ Church in Nampundwe of Shibuyunji district in Central Province on Sunday.

Kalaba, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) president, made a K10,000 cash donation to the church.

He made the pledge some months back.

“I have always believed that when churches are more than bars, then our Christianity as a country will be more solid,” Kalaba said. “On a Sunday like today, it becomes a time when we should worship. I’m just human and I have stuff that bothers me. So, when I find a chance to attend prayers like this, it becomes a great opportunity for me to also pray.”

He said life could not always be about politicking.

“There is also time to humble oneself before God. I’m happy that I’ve come to pray with you today. This church is closer to my heart,” Kalaba said.

“I’m not confused…There are so many churches but when you see me frequently coming to this church, know that there is special anointing at this church.”

Kalaba pointed out he could not pledge and then fail to actualise that.

“Last time I said that I’ll come back here. I pledged that I’ll contribute something for the construction of this church. I’ve not forgotten!” he said.

“Maybe others thought I was merely politicking. Not at all! Kalaba talaba (Kalaba doesn’t forget). I always remember that I made a promise at this church. I have brought a contribution today.”

The church leadership later prayed for Kalaba.

Later in the afternoon, Kalaba was at Precious Moments Lodge in Kamwala South, Lusaka, for the fourth anniversary of the River of Life Church of Kamwala South.

“I know that there have been a lot of challenges and stress in the last four years. But what is important is continued strength of the church. Congratulations, River of Life,” said Kalaba, to a beseeching gathering. “My prayer is that you keep on decreasing while Christ keeps on increasing in you. Unless He increases in you, it will be difficult for you to pull through. If it was in the flesh, this church would have already crumbled.”