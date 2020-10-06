PF rallies and COVID-19 restrictions

The Patriotic Front has been holding rallies in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt.
It seems their 2021 campaign is in full swing. But the question is: how are they managing to get permits for these rallies under the COVID-19 restrictions and the public order Act? Are the COVID-19 restrictions been lifted?
If so, why wasn’t this announced to the general public?
The truth is the COVID-19 restrictions have not been lifted. They are simply being ignored. And these have been consistently been ignored by the Patriotic Front. Even Edgar Lungu himself has personally ignored COVID-19 restrictions to hold rallies. He held a rally to open the Makeni flyover in total disregard of the COVID-19 restrictions.
There are also no police permits for these Patriotic Front rallies. And which police officer would dare stop them, disrupt them? They are a law unto themselves.
There’s a big problem in the nation when those in power don’t care to respect their own laws and regulations.
What will happen when others insist on doing the same? Will the police allow opposition rallies today? Will the police issue permits for opposition rallies?
It’s time the opposition and civil society organisations took the police to task by seeking to hold rallies.
All this only goes to show how the police has been rendered impotent when it comes to the Patriotic Front. The police is now simply a tool for harassing the opposition. It is not an impartial law enforcement agency.
Is this the way a multiparty and plural society should be governed?
The Patriotic Front has been holding rallies in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt.
It seems their 2021 campaign is in full swing. But the question is: how are they managing to get permits for these rallies under the COVID-19 restrictions and the public order Act? Are the COVID-19 restrictions been lifted?
If so, why wasn’t this announced to the general public?
The truth is the COVID-19 restrictions have not been lifted. They are simply being ignored. And these have been consistently been ignored by the Patriotic Front. Even Edgar Lungu himself has personally ignored COVID-19 restrictions to hold rallies. He held a rally to open the Makeni flyover in total disregard of the COVID-19 restrictions.
There are also no police permits for these Patriotic Front rallies. And which police officer would dare stop them, disrupt them? They are a law unto themselves.
There’s a big problem in the nation when those in power don’t care to respect their own laws and regulations.
What will happen when others insist on doing the same? Will the police allow opposition rallies today? Will the police issue permits for opposition rallies?
It’s time the opposition and civil society organisations took the police to task by seeking to hold rallies.
All this only goes to show how the police has been rendered impotent when it comes to the Patriotic Front. The police is now simply a tool for harassing the opposition. It is not an impartial law enforcement agency.
Is this the way a multiparty and plural society should be governed?