FAZ MOURNS VEEP MWEEMBA

THE Football Association of Zambia says it is saddened to announce the death of its vice-president Rix Mweemba.

Mweemba, who was also a FIFA instructor, died at about 04:00 hours on Tuesday at Coptic Hospital in Lusaka after a short illness.

FAZ communications manager Sydney Mungala said the association was mourning the loss of a “dedicated and respected man”.

“The Football Association of Zambia is mourning the loss of a dedicated and a respected servant of Zambian football. Mr Mweemba struck us as an admirable family man. His great work ethics and selflessness cannot be doubted,” said Mungala on behalf of general secretary Adrian Kashala.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the football fraternity in Zambia.”

Mweemba was appointed FAZ vice-president in April 2017 after being elected as treasurer unopposed in the March, 2016 elections at Moba Hotel in Kitwe.

He died aged 60 as an accomplished accountant who also served in the FAZ executive committee twice.

Mweemba was responsible in the current executive for declaring gate takings, in a rare show of accountability and transparency from Football House.

On his last assignment, Mweemba was inspecting the Lilayi grounds where the just ended Eden University national first division play-offs were held.

He also played a huge role in the restructuring of the Zambia Premier League as chairperson of the League Restructuring Working Group.