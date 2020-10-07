It’s not their money, it’s your money

Provision of social services and development projects are not acts of charity or benevolence from those who govern our country.
It’s not their money they are using. It is people’s money they are using. All Zambians, including those without jobs or businesses, pay taxes. Whenever you buy talk time you are paying taxes. The government takes 16 ngwee out of every kwacha you spend in a shop. And it is these taxes they use to buy themselves expensive automobiles and jets, build roads, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure. It is also the money they use to pay back the money they are borrowing. It is your money they are using. How can your money be a gift to you for which you should eternally thank them?
Chief Macha is right when he says Zambians do not need to lick leaders’ shoes or dance for them in exchange for development because it’s the duty of every government to deliver services to the people.
“Tatweelede kumyankuta mabbusu abasololi besu kutegwa batupe lusumpuko peepe. Njemilimo njitwakabasalila kuchita eyo. (We’re not supposed to be licking our leaders’ shoes for them to give us development. No! We elected them to spearhead development),” says chief Macha. “Myself as chief Macha, I won’t. I won’t kiss or clean someone’s shoes for government to bring development to my chiefdom. I don’t have to go and polish someone’s shoes for them to give me development. It’s the obligation of government to deliver services. I have been crying for development in my chiefdom ever since and what else more can I do? Government is a machinery and the President has got ministries to look after these issues but, unfortunately, nothing is happening.”
Indeed, there’s no need to dance for a politician who is giving you that which belongs to you.
