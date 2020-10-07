NBA approves import permits for Cold Chain, Innscor GMO products

THE National Biosafety Authority has approved import permits for Cold Chain and Innscor Distributors for products which may contain genetically modified organisms.

The permits valid for five years have been granted after risk assessment to ascertain the safety of the products.

Communications officer Sandra Lombe said the Cold Chain permit was for pedigree dog food, whiskers cat food, Doritos snacks, Bokomo Cornflakes and Nik Naks maize snacks.

Lombe said Innscor Distributors Limited would bring in Kellogs Noodles Chicken flavor, Kellogs Granola, Kellogs Coco Pops and Kellogs Strawberry Pops.

She said the products would be placed on the market in all wholesalers and retailers supplied by Cold Chain and Innscor Distributors Limited countrywide.

“The Authority has so far this year granted three import permits while one research application is still under consideration,” said Lombe. “We have also renewed seven permits for placing on the market products of GMOs. The NBA is commending distributors and importers who are complying to the biosafety Act thereby following the right channels when bringing into the country products that may contain GMOs.”