Revisiting Bill of Rights more urgent, important than Bill 10 – Sechepa

UPND Kabwe district secretary Wilberforce Sichepa says revisiting the Zambian Bill of Rights is more urgent and important than the infamous Bill 10.

And ruling PF Kabwe acting district chairman Kedrick Simpokolwe has claimed that Bill 10 of 2019 contains progressive clauses.

Meanwhile, opposition MMD Kabwe district secretary Paul Kolala says Zambia Police officers are not to blame for applying the Public Order Act unfairly and selectively “because they just get instructions from the high command.”

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Human Rights Commission’s stakeholders’ engagement meeting on freedom of assembly in relation to the implementation of the Public Order Act in Kabwe district, Sichepa pointed out that Zambia was not in a Constitutional crisis for the Executive arm of government to continue “exhibiting desperation and hurriedly want to enact Bill 10 into law.”

Sichepa said that there was no harm in shelving Bill 10 and revisit it after the 2021 general elections, charging that those advocating for the enactment of Bill 10 into law have vested interests.

“We know that the Zambia Police officers are getting instructions and using the COVID-19 outbreak to deny us permits to hold political meetings while our colleagues in the PF are holding their public meetings without any trouble. Since March this year, we have continuously been denied the opportunity to hold public meetings. The political playing field is not level,” Sichepa lamented. “And that is why we are saying that let’s shelve Bill 10 and revisit it after the 2021 general elections. As we head towards the 2021, what we need to fight for are our fundamental rights such as freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and freedom of association. It is evidently clear that the Bill of Rights is more urgent and important than the infamous Bill 10. And those that are advocating for the urgent enactment of Bill 10 into law have their own vested interests.”

Sichepa also said that there was need for politicians to engage in political discourse intellectually as opposed to resorting to violence and character assassination.

“UPND is not an advocate of political violence… we are emphatic to the welfare of the Zambian people. Let’s fight intellectually; let’s engage in political discourse with reasoning. Violence will not take us anywhere…political violence is completely retrogressive,” Sichepa said.

On women vying for political positions, Sichepa said that: “women that are exemplary in their lives stand a better chance of fitting in well in the political arena.”

And PF’s Kedrick Simpokolwe claimed that Bill 10 of 2019 contains progressive clauses.

“To start with, I have no challenge when it comes to the police applying and administering the Public Order Act. With regard to Bill 10 of 2019, what I can say is that Bill 10 contains progressive clauses. What we need is to allow our members of parliament to debate this Bill when it comes in Parliament instead of walking out each time the Bill is presented on the floor of the House. Those advocating for the complete discarding of Bill 10 will regret,” Simpokolwe warned.

Simpokolwe further accused members of opposition political parties of engaging in politics of character assassination.

The ruling PF Kabwe acting district chairman was, however, quick to state that “PF youths will hit back to any provocation targeted at their senior party leaders.”

“Let’s be tolerant and issue-based is our political engagements. And I would like to appeal to the media to restrain politicians from engaging in political assassination using their media houses. I would urge the media to advise and censor such individuals. In fact, members of opposition political parties are the ones that are good at engaging in politics of character assassination. And most youths that you are seeing engaging in political confrontations are not genuine and bonafide PF members,” claimed Simpokolwe. “But PF youths can also react; they will hit back to any provocation targeted at their senior party leaders. Bear with me.”

Meanwhile, Kolala said that Zambia Police officers were not to blame for applying the Public Order Act unfairly and selectively “because they just get instructions from the high command.”

“This Public Order Act is an archaic piece of law that is used by a political party in power to supress political opponents. Just like UNIP used it, we in the MMD used the Public Order Act to intimidate and victimise political opponents,” Kolala confessed.

And Kolala applauded PF secretary general Davies Mwila for counselling youths in the ruling party on the need to refrain from political violence.

“It’s good that such kind of advice was coming from the secretary general of ruling party. It should, however, also be noted that leaders of a political party that are in power do sponsor young people to go and fan violence at political gatherings,” Kolala said.

Meanwhile, Kolala prodded women in political positions to be exemplary.

“Women that are in political positions should be exemplary in their conduct. Unfortunately, here in Zambia under our own MMD, we had Esther Nakawala, who could say anything against political opponents. Today we have female politicians like Edith Nawakwi who can issue derogatory statements against political opponents that cause public injury without offering an apology. We have Madam Mumbi Phiri who at one time said something not appealing against GBM [Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba] about his belly. I don’t want to say what she publicly said,” said Kolala. “And it is such characters that make it difficult for their fellow women to support them when they want to enter the political arena.