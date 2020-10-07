Socialist Women’s League condemns ‘sexist’ Mbasela

THE Socialist Party Women’s League says it will not sit back and watch women being violated regardless of their political affiliation.

Mable Tubaaka, in a statement on behalf of the Socialist Party Women’s League, said the party was deeply aggrieved by what they consider as an unacceptable, demeaning and sexist approach and line of questioning by the Sun FM interviewer Kausa Mbasela to party spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula at their public forum programme last week.

When he hosted Kafwabulula on Wednesday last week, Mbasela humiliated his host with questions such as ‘who are you sleeping with’ and ‘are you still a virgin in the political space?’

“We were very saddened and felt violated that the participation of women, young women continues to be reduced to narrow discourses such as: ‘Who is your relative; who are you sleeping with that you have this big position?’ This is truly a push back in terms of what we are trying to achieve as a country,” she said. “Instead of celebrating our women, our 21-year-old party spokesperson and the knowledge and humility that she brings to the political table, which has encouraged many young women country-wide to join politics, we find the conduct of Mr Mbasela demeaning, and a violation of what we stand for as the Women’s League.”

Tubaaka said Kafwabulula was a unique, intelligent, young lady who has acquired all the knowledge through hard work.

She said Kafwabulula reads a lot, interacts with communities and has great humility.

“She is also among a team of young people in the Socialist Party that have undergone political education within and outside the country. The Socialist Party invests in its members, particularly the youth in political education because in order to prepare them to change the world, they need sufficient tools to understand it. Comrade Kafwabulula is not new to leadership positions,” Tubaaka said. “She has served as the General Secretary of the Socialist Party Youth League since 2018, and she is a Member of the Party’s Central Committee since the party’s National Congress of 2019. She has also been an active member of the party since its inception. So, she’s not new to leadership positions. She was not picked from nowhere; she has a track record of leadership and she is very knowledgeable and a capable 21-year-old comrade. As such, it is shocking that Mbasela thought what he said was right to insinuate that Comrade Kafwabulula had ascended to the position of national spokesperson because she either had relatives in the party or was sleeping with someone. This was not only very shocking to the Women’s League members but this thinking is a general reflection of our patriarchal society that holds political leadership and power as a domain of the ‘big men’.”

Tubaaka said women had tremendous capabilities as such deliberate attempts to reduce their worth while promoting sexism should be condemned.

“Our women are the heroines of this country. They struggle day in and day out to sustain multiple families. Let us recognise them, uplift them, encourage them and give them the respect that they deserve. The participation of women in politics should not alarm us, or cause unreasonable attacks and panic. Just a little gaze into our history books will point us to the important roles played by our women, our mothers, great grandmothers in the liberation struggle of our beloved country Zambia,” she said. “Let it be made clear that women participation in politics is not a favour, but a right explicitly stated in our national policies, as well as in the key regional gender protocols of the SADC and AU. Let us really be a progressive nation. Let’s stop normalising things that are not acceptable, things that aim to violate and reduce us women. In our society, which men have ever been humiliated like that?”

Tubaaka said Mbasela’s approach was wrong and meant to humiliate Kafwabulula.

“He even thought it was right to ask whether comrade Kafwabulula’s responses to his questions were rehearsed. This behaviour should be condemned,” she said.

Tubaaka said the party was against a society that thinks it was alright to diminish women’s sense of worth and dignity; to make them feel it was a crime for them to join politics.

“Let it be made clear that women are not entering politics to seek favours from men. We are entering or are already in the political space to serve our beloved country, our people, as well as to transform it. We have a large stake in it. Zambia is not single gendered,” said Tubaaka. “No country that leaves its women behind can ever make progress. Our country is on its knees. We have high poverty levels, let’s address and debate on matters of national concern. What we seek, desire are progressive thinkers, progressive societies who value women, respect women and their role in national development. You strike a woman; you strike a rock.”