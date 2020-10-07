UNZALARU polls; PF seeks to capture the union

The University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) will hold a Quadrennial Congress from 12 to 13 November 2020 to elect new office bearers for one of the most respected unions in the country.

Meanwhile, sources at UNZA told The Mast in separate interviews that the ruling Patriotic Front plans to take over the union by sponsoring PF-supporting lecturers to a number of elective positions.

In separate memos to UNZALARU members dated 11 and 14 September 2020, UNZALARU general secretary Kelvin Mambwe stated that the venue of the congress will be communicated after clearance has been obtained from the Zambia National Institute of Public Health.

“…on behalf of the Executive Committee, I wish to announce that the Congress will be held on [sic] 12th to 13th November 2020. The venue of the Congress will be communicated to you in due course. I further wish to announce that elections for all Executive Committee positions will be held during the Congress,” he stated.

Dr Mambwe also announced that his executive had formed an electoral committee to conduct the elections.

“To this effect, the following electoral committee has been reappointed to spearhead the elections process (sic) and will, in due course, provide the schedule for the same,” wrote the outgoing UNZALARU general secretary who went on to list the members of the electoral body that is yet to determine the date for nominations.

Meanwhile, a senior UNZALARU member disclosed in an interview that the government has lined up a number of pro-PF UNZA lecturers to stand as candidates for different union positions.

The source said the government was unhappy with some of the members of the current UNZALARU executive and was determined to boot them out by sponsoring favourable candidates.

“I have been at UNZA for close to 30 years now, but I have never seen the level of political interference in union matters that I am witnessing now. The government considers some of the members of the current UNZALARU team as anti-PF because of the critical statements they have issued on governance issues,” the source said. “If you recall, both the president Dr [Evans] Lampi and the general secretary Dr Mambwe have been very outspoken on different issues, and this was one of the reasons why the Labour Commissioner moved quickly to deregister the union. As a result, the PF has lined up several lecturers, including senior members of the previous union executive, whom it plans to sponsor for the positions of union president, vice-president, general secretary and treasurer.”

Another source expressed fear that UNZALARU risks being rendered ineffective unless its members remained alert to the PF’s manoeuvres to capture the union.

“I have seen what the Economics Association of Zambia and the Law Association of Zambia have been reduced to, and I do not want my union to end up as praise singers for those in power. The core purpose of the union is to secure the interests of its members, not to advance the interests of any political party, be it the PF, UPND, or Socialist Party, which claims to represent workers,” the source lamented. “There are many of us who are not interested in politics but prefer an independent union executive that would protect our interests and union, regardless of who emerges as President of Zambia in 2021. To be honest, if I was male, I would have offered my candidature for any of the three topmost positions in the union or even for the post of treasurer. But I don’t think most lecturers will support a female candidate because of patriarchy, in addition to the fact that we as women don’t support ourselves.”

The source further revealed that many of those hired by the PF to stand in next month’s election were members of the former UNZALRU executive.

“Some of those who have been hired by the ruling party to stand for the senior posts such as president and treasurer are people I relate with well on a personal level. They were in the previous executive and are members of what we refer to here on campus as ‘the PF UNZA think tank’ group. Just come back to UNZA and see the list of those who would have successfully filed in their nominations once the nominations are completed. One of them told me that the Minister of Higher Education wants them back in the union ahead of the 2021 elections because those in power are afraid that members of the current UNZALARU team, if they are re-elected, might undermine the ruling party’s re-election prospects,” said the source. “According to this PF-aligned would-be union presidential candidate, the government is determined to ensure that Dr Kelvin Mambwe and some of his colleagues in the current team are removed from office, assuming they plan to seek re-election. They were particularly incensed by that statement from Dr Mambwe in January this year that ‘if an election was called today, there are two types of people who will vote for the PF, namely, those who are eating with the PF or those who are idiots’. So, the ruling party’s plan is to tame the union by advancing its supporters to seek election to the topmost positions similar to what they have done to other associations such as ZCTU, EAZ and LAZ. It would be sad if UNZALARU becomes the latest union to be captured or to end up with compromised leadership.”