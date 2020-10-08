720,000 condoms distributed in EP in past six months – Chama

EASTERN Province AIDS Coordination advisor Emmanuel Chama says 720,000 pieces of condoms were distributed in the province in the past six months.

Chama also refuted claims that the region faced condom shortages after the reopening of bars.

He told journalists on Monday that the region had never run out of condoms.

“First, I would like to clear the air about what I would claim to be rumours where people are purporting that there is an artificial shortage of condoms,” Chama said. “As National Aids Council and Ministry of Health we have endeavoured to ensure that these strategic tools that need to help the prevention of HIV/AIDS are stocked and at no time even during the [COVID-19] lock down did we have a stock out because we ensured that the stocking of these condoms even at some stage even lubricants was very essential to our people.”

He said COVID-19 was disadvantaging people with underlining conditions such as HIV/AIDS, TB and asthma.

“We ensured that the stocking of these essential tools was of critical nature. During the COVID-19 lockdown, we have distributed more than 720,000 pieces of condoms in the past six months and during that same period my office has ensured that all District AIDS Coordination advisors have had the provisions of these condoms in their respective districts,” said Chama. “We ensured that the entire 14 districts had more than 28,000 pieces of condoms. About three weeks ago we had a new consignment of 50 boxes by 7,200 pieces of male condoms and we also had about 3,000 female condoms. Those went very fast because we had a critical shortage of female condoms but not the male condoms. As I speak, we still have more than 30,000 female condoms at the medical hub and we still have another consignment of male condoms at the medical hub.”