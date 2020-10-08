Banda avoids question on council workers’ arrears

LOCAL government minister Charles Banda has avoided to answer a question on the status of salary arrears owed to council workers, instead saying “innovation is key” in councils.

In parliament on Wednesday, Dr Banda said the government would procure firefighting and garbage trucks for selected councils.

Mongu Central UPND member of parliament Mwilola Imakando asked Dr Banda to give a status of council workers’ salaries. This was after Sioma Independent member of parliament Mbololwa Subulwa had asked why councils are still struggling to pay salaries despite the minister saying that the Ministry of Finance was up to date in paying the Local Equalization Funds.

In response, Dr Banda did not give the current status of council salaries instead said it was the duty of council administrators to ensure that workers are paid.

“Why late salaries? The Local Government Equalization Fund is not about wage bill. 80 per cent is for operational (costs) while 20 per cent is about capital operations. Councils may, I emphasise, may use that (20 per cent) to top up on salaries. Those that can’t pay have themselves to blame. Innovation is key,” Dr Banda said.

He agreed with Subulwa on why large councils such as Lusaka and Livingstone were still dependent on the Equalization Fund to function effectively, but was quick to add that the fund was a statutory requirement for all councils and that if there is anything to be changed, it had to be done by parliament.

“We have an opportunity as we discuss Bill 10. I agree with you they (councils) lack innovation, they have chances to raise more revenue,” Dr Banda said.

Earlier, he said that the Equalization Fund makes up the largest chunk of the ministry’s budget adding: “We will buy refuse and fire trucks and also 10 Skip-Loaders for selected local government authorities.”

And answering a question from Muchinga MMD member of parliament Howard Kunda as to what he would change at the ministry is given a chance, Dr Banda said he would love to be allocated more money to grade township roads and feeder roads for rural areas.

Over the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASIF), Dr Banda said he was expecting a stimulus package of about K91 million to be given to councils to dismantle what is owed to former council workers.

He also revealed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the ministry and the ZRA that would see councils collect 10 per cent of the revenue raised from rates on behalf of the authority.