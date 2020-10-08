IBA warns Sun FM over use of derogatory, demeaning language

THE Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) says it has noted with great concern the use of derogatory and demeaning language by Sun FM Radio in the ‘Public Forum’ programme, which featured Socialist Party spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula last week.

Director general Josephine Mapoma said during the programme, the presenter asked Kafwabulula: “who is your relative” and “Who are you sleeping with”, as if to insinuate that Kafwabulula who is a young female cannot occupy such a high ranking position without being related to or having been intimately involved with someone.

Mapoma said this was contrary to Section 33 (a) of the Principal IBA Act of 2002, which requires broadcast stations to have respect for human dignity, human rights and freedoms and to contribute to the tolerance of different opinions and beliefs.

“In view of the above, the Authority wishes to remind all broadcasting stations to be ethical and professional in their work. The Authority further wishes to guide that moderators in facilitating discussion programmes with guests or the public must be mindful of their speech on air, as not doing so may have serious consequences for a broadcast station,” said Mapoma.