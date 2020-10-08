I’m not moved, says suspended Binwell Mpundu

FORMER Kitwe district commissioner Binwell Mpundu who was scheduled to appear before police for questioning yesterday will instead appear on Monday, his lawyer has disclosed.

Meanwhile, the PF has now suspended Mpundu from the party for insubordination and “continued campaigning in Nkana Constituency disregarding the directive from the central committee memo of 20th November, 2019 which prohibits party officials from campaigning in constituencies, where we have PF MPs and Independent MPs who we work with in Parliament”.

Kitwe district PF chairman Everisto Chilufya informed Mpundu that, “this has been going on for some time despite many counsel given to you to abide by the central committee’s directive.”

Confirm the issue of his police callout and suspension from the party, Mpundu said he was not moved.

“I wish to sincerely thank all you colleagues, friends and family for the moral and spiritual support in these trying moments. I therefore wish to report that my lawyers have not been available for us to avail ourselves before the police as per the police summons and so my lawyers have since written to the police to indicate that we will be available on Monday at 11.30 hours,” said Mpundu. “In the meantime, I have since received a letter of suspension from the PF written by the Kitwe District PF chairman as attached… I still want to insist that this is simply a political process meant to take my eyes off the ball but I wish to assure you all that am not moved. I remain resolute in my quest to help mobilise for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for 2021 and I will continue to support the party even behind prison walls.”