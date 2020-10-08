KU KITWE NAKUKABA, SAYS KANG’OMBE

KU Kitwe nakukaba, says suspended Kitwe mayor Christopher Kang’ombe.

Kang’ombe, who has now been suspended from the ruling PF, says with the sounding of the whistle, the game is on.

“Ku Kitwe nakukaba, whistle nailila… Whistle nga yalila ninshi bola yaamba ukuteyeka (Kitwe is hot, the whistle has blown…When the whistle blows it signals the start of a football match). Yes, I got the letter today, so I can only confirm that I have been suspended from the party and all party activities,” he said. “I will comment on the details of the letter at an appropriate time but for now I just want to confirm fact that there is letter that has been given to me and there are three accusations there. That I am campaigning and the second is that we had a press briefing when the Vice-President was around and the SG but I will give a response to those particular details. But for now I am just confirming the suspension.”

Kang’ombe later posted the confirmation as well as the suspension letter on his Facebook page.

“I can confirm that I am in receipt of a letter suspending me from the Patriotic Front and from all PF activities until further notice,” said Kango’mbe.

In a letter of suspension dated October 6, 2020, Kitwe PF district chairman Everisto Chilufya accused Kang’ombe of insubordination and campaigning in Kamfinsa Constituency against the party directive.

“REF: SUSPENSION FROM THE PARTY – YOURSELF. The above matter refers. It has come to my attention that you have continued campaigning in Kamfinsa Constituency disregarding the directive from the central committee memo dated 20th November, 2019 which prohibits party officials from campaigning in constituencies where we have PF MPs and Independent MPs who we work with in parliament. This has been going on for some time despite many counsel given to you to abide by the central committee’s directive,” reads the letter in part. “Furthermore, you held a pressing (sic) briefing on Sunday 04/10/2020 at Sherburne Lodge, Pamo drive Kitwe, knowing fully that the Republican Vice President who is also the Vice President of our party [Inonge Wina] and the party Secretary General [Davies Mwila] where (sic) in Kitwe on official duties. That was an act of insurbordination and luck of respect on your part.”

Chilufya stated that, “Arising from the above, you are therefore suspended from the party and from all party activities with immediate effect until further notice in line with our party constitution under discipline and sanctions no. 26 and 29 (a), (b), (c) and (p). Furthermore, your case has been forwarded to the province for onward submission to the central committee for further disciplinary sanctions”.

