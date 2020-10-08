Lungu wake up, do the best for Zambia – Akafumba

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is in disarray and will do anything to stay in power, says Josephs Akafumba.

He also notes that, as a lawyer, President Lungu is a disappointment to the justice system following the confining of Patrick Mucheleka and other UPND officials since the Lukashya by-election.

The NDC vice-president said the Head of State was not setting a bad precedence for Zambia’s democracy because he is abusing all governance institutions.

“We have an alleged thug that attacked a police station walking freely after even stealing money from police officers. But a former lawmaker who just wanted to complain on the abuse of the electoral system in the name of Patrick Mucheleka is still behind bars. Surely a PF cadre beating police officers is a hero in the eyes of the justice system and an MP merely complaining in Lukashya during a by-election is a danger to society?” Akafumba complained. “Please Mr Edgar Lungu wake up, and do the best for Zambia. Anyway I am not surprised because you are in disarray and will do anything to stay in power.”

He said he was so disappointed with the leadership style of President Lungu.

Akafumba, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Justice, said the NDC under the leadership of Chishimba Kambwili would do everything to fight the PF and President Lungu’s re-election bid.

“We know that that the man (President Lungu) does not like hearing such statements, but this will be a daily music from us to him. So he needs to start dancing. We also know that he will try to turn off the power source of the music system by setting the police on us and other opposition leaders especially CK (Chishimba Kambwili) and Hakainde Hichilema. But we have a lot of musical systems and power sources around the country to keep the music loud and clear. He closed The Post, he closed Prime TV to try and shut down the music of his evils, but Zambians still are alive to his uncouth plans,” Akafumba said. “I am so disappointed that he has also kept silent on the arrest of Mucheleka. We have a PF thug who beat up police officers at a police station and he is on the street. How many other officers or police stations will be raided by PF thugs? If it was an opposition cadre, the leader of that party was going to be arrested for allegedly sending that cadre. Why are we having different laws for the PF and the opposition? How safe are our police officers? I shudder to think of a policewoman being raped by a PF cadre at a police station and that cadre will be free on the run, funded by State House and later on appear in court only to be released as if it is a reality show.”

He likened the PF and President Lungu to Donald Trump on the way the ruling party has taken the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t want to break foreign affairs etiquette but the way the PF is handling the COVID-19 pandemic is like Mr Trump. They are holding rallies on a daily basis but not allowing the opposition do the same saying there is COVID-19. Bars are closed apart from three days in a week, people are on the streets unemployed and they have no feeling for these people’s sufferings,” said Akafumba. “If you can hold a meeting without following public health guidelines, why not open bars from Sunday to Sunday so that bar ladies and men can feed their families?”