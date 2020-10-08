Magistrate orders lawyer Mwondela to stop representing PIA registrar and 2 other for being conflicted

LUSAKA magistrate Felix Kaoma has ordered Lusaka lawyer Kaumbu Mwondela to stop representing Pensions and Insurance Authority (PIA) registrar, Christopher Mapani and two others in a matter where the three are facing two counts of abuse of authority of office on grounds that he is conflicted.

Magistrate Kaoma has also directed that all evidence adduced before court when Mwondela was representing the accused should be removed from the case record and the matter should start afresh on August 30, 2020.

In this matter, Mapani of Meanwood Ndeke in Lusaka, is jointly charged with two insurance regulators Titus Mkhwale and Nicholas Mbuya on two counts of abuse of authority of office.

The three are alleged to have approved the appointment of Tobias Milambo as chief executive officer of Ultimate Insurance, an act which is contrary to Insurance Act number 27 of 1997 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged in the first count that Mapani, Mbiya and Nkhwale between January 1, 2018 and March 30 this year, being persons employed by Pensions and Insurance Authority, a public body, as registrar, insurance regulator and financial sector regulator respectively, jointly and whilst acting together as public officers directly and indirectly abused their positions, office or authority by approving Tobias Milambo as the principal officer for Ultimate Insurance Company Limited, an act which was arbitrary and prejudicial to the rights or interest of the Zambian government.

In count two, it is alleged that Mapani, Mbiya and Nkhwale between January 1, 2018 and March 30 this year jointly and whilst acting together as public officers directly and indirectly abused their position, office or authority by issuing a 2020 Insurers licence to Ultimate Insurance Company Limited.

But when the matter came up for cross-examination, State prosecutor, Noah Mwanza told the court that Mwondela was part of the team that attended a pre-trial on June 12, 2020 for the same case.

Mwanza said that National Prosecution Authority (PIA) had invited the PIA board chairperson Petronella Mwangala and PIA board secretary Kibisa Ngwiri and Mwondela accompanied them and was introduced as PIA in-house counsel.

He said during the pre-trial, Mwondela addressed the meeting as an institutional counsel of PIA.

Magistrate Kaoma ruled that he was of the considered view that proceedings in the main trial would be a waste of the court’s time.

“It’s clear to me that Mr Kaumbu Mwondela is conflicted as there is glaring conflict of interest. The learned counsel can’t be seen as a defence lawyer for the accused persons before me when he appeared as an institutional lawyer for the PIA during pre-trial,” magistrate Kaoma said. “The conduct of Mr Mwondole contravenes Rule 33 of the Legal Practitioners Rule of 2012. I have decided to terminate and order that Mr Mwondela and his law firm recuse themselves from this matter and whatever is on record before me be expunged.”

On June 30, this year, police apprehended Mwondela outside the court as he waited his client’s case to be called.

Mwondela was apprehended for allegedly sneaking into a meeting which was held between the accused persons, officials from the NPA and PIA for a pre-trial before the case was taken to court.

The matter comes up on October 30.