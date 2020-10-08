Police impartiality and hypocrisy

It’s surprising that Charity Katanga, the Commissioner of Police for the Copperbelt, can be concerned about Binwell Mpundu holding a small meeting in Mindolo but she is saying nothing about the rallies and big meetings being held by the Patriotic Front on the Copperbelt.
The Patriotic Front has been holding campaign rallies and very big meetings in Lusaka and on the Copperbelt without police permits and in contravention of the COVID-19 restrictions but the police are saying nothing. When, where and how did the Patriotic Front get permits for its rallies and big meetings? If they were given permits, why were they given permits when others cannot be given such permits?
Police in Kitwe on Monday recorded a warn and caution statement from former district commissioner Mpundu for unlawful assembly.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga says Mpundu was reported to have convened an illegal meeting in Mindolo North at Luyando Community area without informing the police.
Katanga says police will not allow unlawful gatherings in the province and has advised those with intentions to conduct political meetings to get police authorisation.
Mpundu, whose contract as district commissioner ended in February this year, has indicated intentions to challenge incumbent Nkana Constituency PF member of parliament and national planning minister Alexander Chiteme.
Laws and regulations that are not enforced fairly and impartially lead to lawlessness. Soon many citizens will start to ignore the police and freely hold meetings.
Those who want to strictly follow the law and get permits to hold even the smallest of meetings can forget it; they will not be able to mobilise. Those who are afraid of being arrested for illegal meetings are going nowhere.
