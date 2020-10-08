Privatisation probe useless distraction, says Lampi

ALL this talk of a probe into privatisation is a complete waste of time and a useless distraction on the current issues at hand, says Dr Evans Lampi.

Reacting to a group of PF-aligned civil society organisations march last week to State House to present a petition to President Edgar Lungu soliciting setting up of a commission of inquiry into the privitisation of state assets in the 1990s, Dr Lampi said there were more pressing issues such as the national debt, inflation, unemployment, poverty, corruption, theft, Zesco failures and the COVID-19 response which the country should be addressing.

Dr Lampi, who is the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union president, advised the government to instead concentrate on the pressing issues at hand.

“As a union we advise that the government concentrates on the issues at hand instead of spending all its energies on continuous electioneering,” he said.

Dr Lampi noted that the money to be spent on the exercise could be better spent on paying UNZA retirees who are owed over K500,000,000.

Last week, the ‘CSOs’ who were singing praise songs for President Lungu, claimed that over 40,000 citizens had signed their petition calling for a probe into the privatisation process.

However various stakeholders have said the PF is frantically looking for reasons to prevent UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema from contesting next year’s presidential elections.

President Lungu said it was just a matter of time before he constitutes that commission of inquiry.