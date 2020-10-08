Sun FM’s Mbasela must apologise to the women of Zambia – Mwikisa

A LAW student at Victoria University in Australia says Kausa Mbasela must apologise not only to Socialist Party spokesperson Rehoboth Kafwabulula, but to the women of Zambia.

Khotiye Mwikisa, a procurement specialist in the Victoria Rail Industry, noted that on September 30, Kafwabulula was interviewed by Mbasela on the public forum of Sun FM radio, where many were left disappointed.

Mwikisa said this was in relation to the question posed by Kausa on who Kafwabulula was related to and whom she had to sleep with in order to get to the position she has in the Socialist Party.

“I didn’t take that as a question. I actually took it as a statement that ‘women progressing in their careers must either have a relative within or sleep their way to the top.’ Firstly, the objective of this interview was to discuss issues that we as a country in Zambia are currently facing and the strategies of SP on how these issues intend to be reduced or eliminated. This therefore was more so based around who SP is as a party and what the party stands for,” Mwikisa said. “Also, elections are around the corner, and these platforms assist in delivering an important message to the people of Zambia. We need to educate our fellow citizens on the current position of the country, and what it will mean if we continue to run in this manner. So it is important for the people to vote based on an ideology that will create economic stability and growth thus promoting an ordinary Zambian’s way of life. So where is the relevance here of Kausa’s statement?”

She said as a Zambian woman, Kafwabulula was an inspiration to many youths because she had shared her experience and her intellectuality, where “one can clearly understand and see the passion and commitment in her being a member of the Socialist Party to bring about that revolutionary change, to benefit the people of Zambia”.

Mwikisa said it had never been a secret as to what Kafwabulula had accomplished thus far in her academics and career for her to be utterly disrespected by Mbasela on a live national radio.

“Mr Kausa Mbasela must apologise not only to Rehoboth, but to the women of Zambia, because from that statement, what he actually meant was that women cannot go far in life only based on knowledge and skills. It’s impossible, according to him. These are the statements and mentalities that begin useless rumours and useless points of discussion,” she said.

Mwikisa said such was an illiterate way of thinking and “these are the mentalities that hinder women from progressing in their lives”.

“These are the mentalities that constantly disregard and disrespect women. These are the mentalities that encourage primitive thinking, these are the mentalities that we are trying to get away from. It is 2020, women and men have equal opportunities. It has absolutely nothing to do with women having to always use their bodies as bait in order to accomplish things in life. That statement is severe and pervasive and must be retracted immediately,” said Mwikisa. “Furthermore, what was the relevance? Can we at least understand what relevance that question had to this interview? How do we move from articulating issues, policies and strategies to discussing what Rehoboth had to do to fill this role? Why didn’t Kausa simply ask “What prepared you for this role? What is your background and experience and how is that contributing to the revolutionary party?” What is so hard about phrasing it this way? Is it because she is a woman? So she has to be judged and undervalued? What kind of society are we living in, where Kausa can be allowed to use such reckless language on radio against women?”