The Fidelity To the Rule of Law

Our country can only be worth the value it places on the law. If we become so entangled with useless things that we forget our commitment to the rule of law, we will have only ourselves to blame. Each institution of the state and other tributaries of state power must be committed not only to the spirit but also the letter of the law. As Zambians, we cannot stand by while a clique of corrupt individuals take our liberties for a drive. We should never tolerate the abuse of state power to settle personal scores. Those who want to fight each other as individuals should freely do so. They can sign private contracts to beat each other up in a neutral atmosphere in Mongu, Mwinilunga, or Milenge. One thing we should never tolerate, however, is the abuse of state power to disadvantage and disempower citizens of our lovely country.

The Zambia Army. The Zambia Police Service. And other security wings exist to serve the people of Zambia. The President and his political cabinet are commanders of these security wings only to the extent that they abide by the law. Zambia is not a monarchy where the word of a king is unchallengeable. Our soldiers and those who wield military power and guns and bullets are commanded by our laws to obey instructions from our political leaders – to the extent that those commands are lawful. It is the law, not the bullet that is supreme in this Zambian experiment. And if a government is unwilling to respect human rights and the rule of law, it should resign and give way to those who would.

It disturbs us to hear that Mr Binwell Chansa Mpundu, a Patriotic Front member and former District Commissioner for Kitwe, was almost arrested by Kitwe police for what they called the offence of “unlawful assembly”. Mr Mpundu we understand was visiting Buchi to campaign for one Edgar Lungu, as is his constitutional right when the police decided to summon him for questioning. We find it disturbing that the police would summon a Zambian in this manner. It is just not true that Zambians require police permission to hold a meeting or for Zambians to speak to their neighbours or friends about their interests be it fish, Edgar Lungu, religion, or dogs. Zambians have their constitutionally given rights to free movement. But we do understand the kind of politics going on in Kitwe. And it appears like those with an upper hand at the moment are finding it convenient and appropriate to trouble the innocent spirits of Binwell Mpundu and his friends. We know for sure that there are so many hooligans who, in the name of President Lungu, are causing havoc daily – killing, raping, gassing, and assaulting innocent souls. These hooligans are free to roam the street and wreck havoc. They are not being arrested for “unlawful assembly”. Just a few days ago, Dr Bowman Lusambo, commandeered a triumphant entry into Chiwempala where he lied to our people of Chabanyama and Maikulile. Dr Lusambo did what he did recklessly, had no regard for COVID-19 protocols, and the general mayhem in Chiwempala was a security risk. How is it that Bowman can do whatever he wants and he would not be questioned – but Binwell must be answering to the police about visiting Buchi?

Fidelity to the rule of law, and common sense, are what we need to guide our country.

But it does not end at the police. All institutions of law must abide by the law. All statutory bodies must abide by the law. The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) as an example – cannot just decide to do away with the elections register when the law says otherwise. The ECZ statutory laws are very clear about what it is mandated to do. The law says they are supposed to keep a continuous register.

Recently, the commission announced that it had decided to do away with the current registration and is now going to establish a new register. It aims to register 9 million voters in 30 days. God doesn’t tolerate new miracles, where he has given us both law and common sense as the first miracle.

The same thing we are saying about ECZ applies to the Examinations Council of Zambia. The ECZ cannot start selling sausages when the core of their functions is administering examinations. May I mention all other institutions?

Without the law. Without Fidelity to the rule of law, we cannot exist as a nation. Or as a democracy. It is the law that makes us a country.

Elias Munshya can be reached at elias@munshyalaw.com