ZAF officer defends herself in abuse of niece case

ZAMBIA Air Force officer Lieutenant Mildred Luwaile claims that the injuries that were sustained by her 11-year-old niece whom she is accused of abusing, were self-inflicted as she (assault victim) accidentally spilled hot water on herself.

This is in a matter where Lt Luwaile is facing a charge of assault on a child.

Luwaile on March 25, 2019 allegedly assaulted a child under the age of 16 who was under her care thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

Opening defence before Lusaka magistrate Nthandose Chabala, Luwaile narrated that the victim was her sister’s child whom she lived with prior to the alleged incident.

“My sister requested that I start keeping my niece so that she could complete school in the city because her (sister) husband wanted to marry her off when she reaches grade eight. She started living with me in 2017 when she was 10 years up to April 2019. My son was four months old at that time,” Luwaile said.

She told the court that the victim was a cheerful girl, shy and she did not speak too much.

” Our relationship was that of mother and daughter. Like any other parent, I would discipline her by talking to her and I remember spanking her twice,” Luwaile claimed.

When asked by her lawyer Bellington Mosha if she deliberately burnt her niece with hot water and hot objects, Luwaile denied.

When asked how the girl got burnt, Luwaile claimed that the juvenile accidentally spilled water on herself.

“In April 2019, on a particular day, I knocked off from work around 18:00 hrs and sat in the dinning room with my husband. I heard a bang in the kitchen like something had fallen. I heard my son crying so I rushed to the kitchen and found that my niece had dropped a bucket of hot water,” Luwaile said.

She claimed that she noticed that her son’s feet was in hot water which had spilled on the floor and she grabbed him, removed his socks and dipped his feet in cold water and later rubbed butter on them.

Luwaile alleged that she directed her niece who was drenched to go upstairs and change her clothes.

Luwaile said she handed over her child to its father and went upstairs to check on her niece if at all she had changed her clothes.

“I found her (juvenile) in the bathroom changing and asked her to show me where it was hurting and she showed me her knee. I got cold water and poured it on her knee, got Colgate and rubbed on the knee. The following day I noticed some bruises,” Luwaile claimed.

When asked if she poured hot water on her niece using a jar, Luwaile denied and accused the girl of lying again her.

Mosha asked why the victim would tell lies and Luwaile said “it is possible for a child to lie when they are scared of something. She (victim) had a tendency of fabricating lies.”

Luwaile alleged that her niece had once disclosed that the reason she would act strange was because her mother took her to a witch doctor and owing to the said confession, her husband took the victim to the chaplain for prayers.

“It’s not true that I burnt her using spoons and knives, the only sores she had were those caused by the rain according to her mother. I never saw the other sores on her body, she was bathing herself,” Luwaile said. “The day she ran away I was at work. When I got home I found my cousin Marjory who said she wanted to get hold of me as the girl had gone missing and Marjory told me that maybe she (victim) ran away because of what was found in the garage as the maid said she had found a sack containing baby clothes, diapers with feaces and cutlery. At 19:30, I reported at the gate of ZAF base that my niece had gone missing. we went to Bauleni police and Simon Mwansa kapwepwe.”

During cross-examination by state advocate Bob Mwewa, Luwaile claimed that she only saw her niece naked once.

When asked if the juvenile fled from home because of Luwaile’s torture and sought refuge in a toilet at a bar within ZAF Twinpalm, the accused said she did not know.

When asked if she deliberately bought the juvenile a long dress and a jersey in order to cover up the wounds that she inflicted on her, Luwaile responded in the negative, claiming she got measurements from the girl’s previous uniform and she would wear the Jersey only when it was cold.

Luwaile was further asked if she pressed hot spoons and knives to the juvenile’s body when casting out the alleged demons but she denied, insisting that the victim burnt herself.

And Patricia Mwape of Palabana in Choongwe district who is the accused’s maid narrated that in April 2019, whilst cleaning the garage in search of what was causing a bad smell, she discovered a sack containing used diapers, clothes, a lunch box, jungle oats, and spoons.

“I asked the juvenile who dumped the things in a sack and she told me it was the previous maid who left them there. I later told Marjory about what I found. Whilst I was at home around 20:00, my boss called me asking if I carried her niece along with me but I told her that I left her home when I nocked off,” Mwape said.

During cross-examination, Mwape claimed that she had asked the juvenile about the sore which was on her knee and she said that water had spilled on her.

She added that she did not ask her further questions as the juvenile told her the same things neither was she aware that the victim slept at a bar when she ran away.

According to the victim, Luwaile tortured her by heating spoons and knives and pressed them on her skin on the pretext that she had stolen a slice of bread.

In her testimony early this year, the girl told the court that she tried to explain to Luwaile that she did not eat the bread as it was eaten by her cousin who was left under her care.

She said Luwaile perpetually abused and inflicted pain on her body by heating a knife on the stove and when it got hot, she would tie her hands behind and burn her with the hot object.

The victim disclosed that Luwaile once poured hot water on her as revenge for burning her child accidentally.

She added that the accused forced her to be spending nights in the garage claiming that she used to bed wet.

She further told the court that she did not report Luwaile to anyone one in relation to her maltreatment because she had threatened to kill her and throw her out of the house if she attempted to disclose the incident.

The matter comes up on October 29 for continued defense.