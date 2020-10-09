CSE should continue to be implemented for pupils – NGOCC

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says Comprehensive Sexuality Education should continue to be implemented for both the in and out of school youths, given the enormous benefits it has in contributing to improving the health outcomes of girls and boys.

Executive director Engwase Mwale said NGOCC had noted the ongoing debate on the implementation of the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Zambia.

Mwale said Zambia was a signatory to the 2013 Ministerial Commitment on Comprehensive Sexuality Education and Sexual Reproductive Health services for adolescents and young people in Eastern and Southern Africa.

She said the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child articles 11 and 27 protect young people from exploitation and provides for their right to education and information.

“Thus, the gender-responsive Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) programme has been implemented in Zambia since 2013. The CSE curriculum in Zambia focuses on puberty, HIV prevention, gender equality, sexual and reproductive health, relationships and human rights,” Mwale said.

She said the overall goal was for adolescents and young people in Zambia to be aware of their sexual and reproductive health implications on their lives.

Mwale said the CSE was about making the right choices in life at the right time and emphasises abstinence and life skills such as confidence building, upholding good morals and behaviours.

“In this regard, schools have the potential to contribute to healthy individual behaviour as well as improved social norms around equality and non-violence. However, this cannot be realised if, at the same time, they are places of gender inequality and violence,” she said.

Mwale said access to a safe learning environment must be combined with education about gender equality, non-violent behaviour and sexual reproductive health for everybody.

She said Comprehensive Sexuality Education enables young people to protect their health, well-being and dignity.

Mwale said research shows that the majority of adolescents lack the knowledge required to make those decisions responsibly, leaving them vulnerable to coercion, sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies including child marriages.

“With inadequate knowledge, young people are ill-informed and ill-equipped to make healthy and safe decisions about their sexual health. However, knowledge, while a crucial foundation, is not in itself sufficient to change behaviour and reduce the risk of HIV infection,” she said.

Mwale said knowledge needs to be combined with the right skills and attitudes, which can be taught and developed through high-quality CSE.

“By and large, CSE does not only play an important role in preventing negative sexual and reproductive health outcomes, but also offers a platform to discuss gender issues and human rights, and to promote respectful and non-violent relationships,” she said. “When CSE programmes focus on gender and power relations, they are much more likely to show positive effects in reducing sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies than programmes ignoring gender and power.”

She said it was also a fact that reproductive health problems such as HIV/AIDS and unwanted pregnancy among adolescents were closely linked to insufficient knowledge about sexuality and reproduction and lack of access to contraceptives.

“When young women and adolescent girls have access to comprehensive age-appropriate sexuality education before becoming sexually active, they are more likely to make informed decisions about their sexuality, become more assertive and approach relationships with more self-confidence,” she said.

Mwale said the access to SRH services helps girls and boys to know about their biological make-up and appreciate societal social norms and values that are critical in addressing unequal gender relations that render them vulnerable to various human rights violations.

“NGOCC wishes to state that CSE should continue to be implemented for both the in and out of school youths, given the enormous benefits it has in contributing to improving the health outcomes of the girls and boys. NGOCC welcomes the decision by government to review the CSE framework through a wider consultative process to take into consideration the new and emerging issues,” said Mwale.