CSOs offer solidarity to archbishop Mpundu

A GROUP of civil society organisations has urged the PF to return to the democratic practices Zambia was founded on by promoting peace and freedom in all aspects of the Zambian society.

The organisations; ActionAid Zambia, Alliance for Community Action, Caritas Zambia, Chapter One Foundation, CISCA, Centre for Trade Policy and Development, Transparency International Zambia and the Zambia Council for Social Development said the future of the country’s democracy ultimately rests on the State’s acceptance and promotion of the civic participation of Zambians, through their freedom to assemble and to express their opinions.

Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde said on behalf of the CSOs that on October 7, News Diggers media house, published a statement, reportedly made by the Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front, Davies Mwila, in which he condemned remarks made by former Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu concerning his views on the shortcomings of Zambia’s leadership and the integrity of Zambia as a democratic nation.

Kasonde said in his statement, Mwila accused the Archbishop of using his platform to promote a political agenda and thus giving the ruling Patriotic Front a reason to treat him as a political opponent.

“The undersigned civil society organisations (CSOs) believe the statements made by the Secretary-General of the Patriotic Front is a reflection of the on-going detrimental contraction of the civic space in Zambia, as representatives of the State continue to condemn and threaten those brave enough to exercise their freedoms of expression and opinion on issues of governance and the rule of law in Zambia,” she said.

“Article 20(1) [Protection of Freedom of expression] of the Constitution states as follows: (1) ‘Except with his own consent, no person shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his freedom of expression, that is to say, freedom to hold opinions without interference, freedom to receive ideas and information without interference, freedom to impart and communicate ideas and information without interference, whether the communication be to the public generally or to any person or class of persons, and freedom from interference with his correspondence.’”

Kasonde said not only was freedom of expression and opinion essential to the integrity of all democratic agendas, as a Christian nation, religious leaders in Zambia play an essential role in ensuring that Zambians and leaders remain morally and spiritually grounded, providing non-biased advice to the country when integrity and morality become a cause for concern.

She said the CSOs echo Archbishop Mpundu’s concerns over the Electoral Commission of Zambia’s ability to guarantee all nine million eligible voters’ right to vote in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

“As Civil Society Organisations, we call on the senior political leaders to abstain from endorsing messaging that promote anarchy and intimidation. Not only does it damage the democratic agenda of the country, it also increases political intolerance and violence undermining national unity. The insecure political climate makes it difficult for the country to effectively sustain economic and social development that is essential not only to the country’s growth but also to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

Kasonde urged the PF to review its internal principles to ensure continued adherence to democratic values and principles by all State representatives and institutions.

She said it was essential that the government promotes the right to vote, the right to freedom of assembly, the right to freedom of expression and the right to freedom of opinion for democracy to thrive.

Kasonde said the continued deviation from constitutional rights and freedoms enacted by Zambians undermines the rule of law in Zambia and national values and principles.

“The future of our democracy ultimately rests on the State’s acceptance and promotion of the civic participation of the Zambian people, through their freedom to assemble and to expression their opinions. We urge the ruling party to return to the democratic practices this great nation was founded on by promoting peace and freedom in all aspects of Zambian society,” said Kasonde.