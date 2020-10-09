Govt won’t fail the Catholic Church – Mwale

INFRASTRUCTURE and housing development minister Vincent Mwale says government will not fail the Catholic Church.

And Mary Mother of God parish priest Fr Joe Mc’menamin says the government should give a timeframe within which it will work on the road leading to the newly constructed hospital.

Meanwhile, senior chief Nsefu of the Kunda people of Mambwe says the none construction of the Msandire Bridge which was washed away last summer is a source of concern.

Responding to appeals by Fr Mc’Menamin to the government to work on the road leading to the St Luke’s Hospital and to put a bridge on a stream near the hospital, Mwale who toured the project on Tuesday said he had received the request from the church.

“I would like to thank you Father and the Church for the enormous service you are doing to the community here. We’ve always valued the support that the Catholic Church is rendering to the communities and the government. You are supplementing government efforts by rendering various social services in the country. Wherever we go we find projects done by the Catholic Church and this (hospital) speaks for itself. This massive structure will help people of Nabvutika compound and many other areas,” he said.

Mwale said the government would do its best to address the issue of the bad road leading to the hospital, and the bridge.

“We will do our best to make sure that we attend to your request. That is a small contribution that we can do as government. We will not fail you as government, we’ve received this request and the Mayor (for Chipata Sinoya Mwale) has engaged me and he has always wanted me to visit this place,” he said.

Mwale said the Road Development Agency would construct a bridge across a nearby stream using force account.

He said the Eastern Province RDA regional office would assess the area and write a letter to his office and see how they could work on the bridge.

And Fr Mc’Menamin believed that things would start moving adding that Mwale’s visit to the new hospital was appreciated.

“We are doing something to make a contribution for the good of the people. Our role is not just to preach the Word of God but also to help the poor and those who are distressed. That is part of our mission and this is just a little contribution in the name of Chipata Diocese,” said Fr Mc’Menamin.

Mwale was accompanied to the new hospital by Mwale, Kapata ward councillor Naphtali Banda and officials from RDA.

St Luke’s hospital is being constructed by the Catholic Church at a cost of over K3 million.

Meanwhile, Nsefu appealed to the government to expedite the construction of the Msandire Bridge on the Masumba- Nsefu road.

He said this when he met Mwale in Chipata.

“We can be grateful if that bridge can be worked on. There is a lot of work that needs to be done on that bridge. The current bridge is dilapidated because some people even removed and stole some components of the bridge,” he said.

Nsefu said the bridge was important as it connects his area to various parts including Mwanya in Lumezi district.

He is worried with the current state of the bridge because his area cannot be accessed during the rainy season.

“This bridge is a source of worry because it will be difficult for us to receive even relief food if the bridge is not worked on,” said Nsefu.

Mwale said the bridge would be constructed by China Railway Seventh Group Construction Company that is repairing the Petauke-Chilongozi road.

He said the bridge repairs would be added to the Petauke-Chilongozi road project.

Mwale said when President Edgar Lungu toured the area which was affected by floods in Mambwe district, he directed his ministry to work on the bridge.

Mwale said his ministry wanted the Road Development Agency to repair the bridge under Force account but changed its decision because RDA was doing a lot of projects under Force Account.

“I think your royal highness; you saw how the Chilongozi road was done. When I was in Mambwe four weeks ago, I heard some people saying the distance which they used to cover in two hours is now covered in 30 minutes because of the state of the road. The Chinese have tried to do their best, so our thoughts are that we include this bridge to their project (Petauke-Chilongozi road). So they will do a variation to the Petauke-Chilongozi road,” said Mwale.