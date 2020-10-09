Mweemba was diligent, fearless – Kamanga

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says in late vice-president Rix Mweemba, he has lost a man he could count on across all seasons, describing him as diligent and fearless.

And Kamanga says late Mweemba was as a strong man, who he walked with through many turbulent times.

Mweemba died on Tuesday at the Coptic Hospital in Lusaka after a short illness.

Speaking during the home-coming service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross yesterday, Kamanga said Mweemba was a humble man but never shied away from making his opinion known.

“…he could be at home among the most elite of our society and also found time to mingle with the most humble of our society. Working with him closely in the last few years helped us his colleagues in the executive committee appreciate him more. Personally I found a man I could count on across all seasons. Football being a turbulent sport, we walked through many storms with Mr Mweemba and he always came out strong. His service to football speaks for itself. He wore many hats throughout his football administrative career. His service to football took him to various corners of the globe where he forged various long term partnerships,” Kamanga said.

He said Mweemba was a FIFA instructor who trained many administrators.

Mweemba also served as vice-chairman of the COSAFA finance committee.

He also chaired the League restructuring committee which led to the creation of the Zambia Premier League.

“Mr Mweemba was instrumental in conducting administrators’ courses in all the 10 provinces in 2019, espousing the importance of transparency, accountability and integrity in the management of the game. When we were elected in FAZ in 2016, as treasurer he was particularly passionate about financial management and was always available to announce the gate-takings from all FAZ matches, and associated costs. This he enjoyed doing,” Kamanga added.

He said Mweemba was a friend of the media who was always available to engage journalists.

FAZ patron and Republican President Edgar Lungu, through a speech read for him by sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga, urged remaining sports administrators to emulate Mweemba’s sacrifice and selflessness in his football career.

National Sports Council of Zambia chairperson Patron Mutimushi said Mweemba was instrumental in resolving football electoral wrangles.

Several personalities, among them vice-presidental aspirant Justin Mumba, former executive committee members,Lombe Mbalashi, Dr Joseph Mulenga, Kabaso Kapambwe were present.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala was also present together with the Chipolopolo technical bench led by coach Milutin Sredojevic were present.

Former Chipolopolo technical director Honour Janza was also present.

Others are administrator Gift Chaipa and Jeff Chipilingu.

Mweemba’s body was transported to Mazabuka where burial takes place today.