NGOCC welcomes Sikazwe, Mutiti’s appointments

THE Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) says the Electoral Commission of Zambia remains at the centre of ensuring a free, fair and transparent electoral process as the country prepares for the 2021 general elections.

Congratulating Emily Sikazwe on her appointment as the vice chairperson of the ECZ, board chairperson Mary Mulenga said as a seasoned women’s rights and gender activist in the women’s movement and as a former board member of NGOCC, they had no doubt that Dr Sikazwe would add value in providing transformative leadership to the Commission.

Mulenga said NGOCC also took cognizance of the appointment of Ndiyoi Mutiti to also serve as ECZ commissioner in the quest for Zambia’s actualisation of the gender equality principle in appointments to public decision-making positions.

“We wish Ms Mutiti all the very best and look forward to the Commission benefiting from her wealth of experience which she gained during her tenure as Zambia’s representative in the foreign service. As a women’s movement, we are confident that the two women will stand up and uphold the gender and development principles as they discharge their responsibility at the Commission,” Mulenga said. “As the country prepares for the 2021 General Elections, the Electoral Commission of Zambia remains at the centre of ensuring a free, fair and transparent electoral process. The promotion of more women in the electoral processes and enhancing political parties’ commitment to the cause for women in politics remains an elusive undertaking in many aspects.”

She said NGOCC looks forward to working with both Dr Sikazwe and Mutiti in championing the principle of inclusivity and non-discrimination in Zambia’s electoral processes.

Mulenga said it was NGOCC’s expectation that Dr Sikazwe and Mutiti as part of the policy making team at the helm of the Commission will provide the needed strategic guidance to restore public confidence in the Commission and its mandate.

“Theirs is an opportunity to showcase women’s impeccable leadership and assert the cause for a gender sensitive and responsive governance architecture for mother Zambia,” said Mulenga. “The clarion call by the women’s movement and the citizenry at large, is for the Electoral Commission of Zambia to deliver on peoples’ aspirations on this important democratic dispensation with regard to broad based participation in elections.”