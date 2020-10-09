PF has decampaigned itself – NDC

NATIONAL Democratic Congress Central Province vice chairman Yona Mbewe has charged that the online pre-registration of voters is a conspiracy by the Electoral Commission of Zambia to rig elections ahead of the 2021 polls.

And Mbewe says the NDC in Central Province in collaboration with its alliance partner UPND will stage a peaceful demonstration on October 11 to demand for the resignation of Electoral Commission of Zambia chairman Esau Chulu and two other officials at the electoral body.

In an interview, Mbewe said that the on-going online voter pre-registration that was launched by the ECZ last month was likely to disfranchise a number of would-be voters in the country.

He observed that most people do not have gadgets that would enable them access internet services.

“How many people in Zambia, especially in rural areas, have access to the internet or gadgets like smart phones that would enable them have access to the internet? Very few…. So for us, we think that the decision to embark on this online registration of voters will disfranchise many eligible voters,” said Mbewe. “For us in the NDC here in Central Province, we feel this so-called online pre-registration of voters is a conspiracy to rig elections ahead of the 2021 general elections.”

He also disclosed that the NDC in Central Province, in collaboration with UPND, would stage a peaceful demonstration on Sunday to demand the resignation judge Chulu, commissioner Emily Sikazwe and ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano.

“We want credible people to be appointed to those positions in order to guarantee free, fair and credible elections next year,” said Mbewe.

Meanwhile, the NDC leadership in Central Province has stated that it was making inroads in the region.

In a statement issued by Mbewe said the recent party mobilisation exercise by the opposition party’s leadership had shown that people were receptive of the Chishimba Kambwili-led NDC’s vision and party manifesto.

“The NDC is indebted to the people of Luano and Mkushi districts of Central Province! Massive defections of members from the ruling Patriotic Front to the National Democratic Congress [NDC] in Luano and Mkushi districts have been recorded during the on-going provincial party mobilisation exercise in Central Province. And I can confirm that we have penetrated deep into all these areas, which were considered to be PF strongholds before, and we have so far received and recorded massive defections from the PF. People are endeared to the leadership of style of NDC president Dr Chishimba Kambwili,” stated Mbewe. “And the people have accepted the party’s vision and policies as outlined in the NDC party manifesto.”

Mbewe stated that those that were resigning from the PF had cited lack of tangible development in the two districts, which he said, had resulted in high destitution and poverty levels among residents in the two districts.

“The PF members in the two districts have cited lack of development and the PF’s failed trial-and-error policies which have resulted in high levels of poverty and destitution, especially amongst the rural people. The people of Luano are particularly disappointed with the acute levels of underdevelopment and neglect,” claimed Mbewe. “This is despite the fact that the area was declared a district about nine years ago. The people of Luano and Mkushi are eager to see meaningful development such as upgrading of feeder roads, more primary and secondary schools, refurbished clinics that are well stocked with medicines, good water supply and reticulation.”

Mbewe further stated that by failing to fulfil its campaign promises, the PF leadership was decampaigning itself ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“The tenacity and effectiveness of the NDC to penetrate the so called PF perceived strongholds show that the party has become a force to reckon with on the Zambian political landscape. And we are now reaching out to the remotest areas, forming structures all over. The people of Central Province are not ready to be cheated and hoodwinked through vote buying mechanisms, which the PF uses by withholding funds meant for developmental projects, by using hunger and destitution as a means to gain political support in rural areas,” stated Mbewe. “By failing to their campaign promises, the current PF government has decisively decampaigned themselves. The people in the two districts have lamented that meaningful development has eluded them over the years.”