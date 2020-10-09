Poor funding to key sectors will stunt development – PSAf

THE Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) says poor funding to important sectors such as education will stunt the country’s development socially and economically.

PSAf says it is concerned with Zambia’s reduced budgetary allocation to the education, health and social protection sectors as proposed by finance minister Bwalya Ng’andu in his 2021 national budget.

Executive director Vusumuzi Sifile noted that for the past five years, funding to the education, health and social protection sectors had been constantly reducing.

“For example, funding to the education sector reduced to 15.3 per cent and 12.4 per cent in 2019 and 2020 respectively from about 20.2 per cent in 2015 and other previous years,” he said.

Sifile said the poor funding to important sectors such as education would stunt the country’s development socially and economically.

“This is inappropriate and against the guidance by SADC which stipulates that 15 per cent of a country’s national budget should be directed to education. The reduced financing for education, health and social protection also contradicts Zambia’s aspirations of the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP) which speaks to national development without leaving anyone behind,” he said. “Our interactions with the most vulnerable populations in the country have further revealed that most people are unsatisfied and opposed to the contents of the proposed 2021 national budget, saying it is unresponsive to the needs of vulnerable, especially children in rural areas. This will make it difficult to leave no one behind in the country’s development.”

Sifile said last week, in collaboration with the Civil Society for Poverty Reduction (CSPR) and through funding from Save the Children, PSAf facilitated discussions among school-going children in Kasama.

“During the interactions, the children raised concern that the proposed 2021 budget has been inconsiderate of their needs. The pupils bemoaned the slow pace of construction and operationalisation of health facilities and schools over the years,” he said. “Therefore, as they debate on the budget speech, we urge all members of parliament to emphasise the need for government to tighten measures to ensure funds allocated to various sectors are given to the intended beneficiaries. We believe that doing so will help to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on the poor and marginalised communities such as the children, the aged, orphans and the vulnerable people.”

Sifile also called on the media and civil society organisations to continue providing an oversight platform to ensure that even the reduced funds allocated for education, health, and social protection are used for their intended purposes.